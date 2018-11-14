Peso, Loonie Tumble After Dems Demand Changes To NAFTA 2.0

The Mexican Peso and Canadian loonie are tumbling after New Jersey Democrat, Rep. Bill Pascrell - who’s in line to chair the House Ways and Means Trade subcommittee - said the USMCA trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is dead unless President Trump renegotiates it.

“If he wants a Democratic votes they need to be not only changes in the legislation but more enforcement,” Pascrell says.

And the reaction was swift...

Pascrell added that "there will not be a quick solution" to USMCA issues.