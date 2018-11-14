"The Time For Talking Is Past..."

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via The Toll Online blog,

Language: The Indispensable Fundamental Actuator of False Orthodoxy

In Ayn Rand’s penultimate magnum opus, “The Fountainhead”, there was a minor antagonist by the name of Ellsworth Toohey whose raison d’etre was to undermine Rand’s ideal man and protagonist, Howard Roark.

Although Toohey considered his parasitical power as having a major stifling effect on capitalistic society, in reality, all his cumulative efforts ended up as a mere minor footnote in the long march of Man; as evidenced in the story’s denouement and ensuing towering city skylines.

Of course, much of Rand’s life consisted of excoriating the parasitical aspect of the Collectivists and their government, as both defined by dependency; in stark contrast to the rugged self-reliance of the men who moved the world.

In The Fountainhead, a discussion took place whereby Toohey said he wanted to make the “ideological soil” infertile to the point where young heads would explode prior to expressing any individuality (or similar to that). Then, later, near the end, Toohey asked Roark what Roark thought of him, and the egoistic, self-reliant architect replied: “But I don’t think of you.”

In reality, is it possible today to ignore the Collective? Or, has it propagated sufficiently to where it can be ignored no longer?

Acceptance of reality requires honesty. And the author Ayn Rand identified reason as the means for Man’s thriving existence on this blue marble. Therefore, if we are to examine reality with honesty, then we must by all means factor logic and time as follows:

If (this), then (that)

Stated another way, either the decisions we make now will improve our reality in the days ahead – or, we will be worse off than we are at present.

Certainly, exercising logic now will prove more beneficial to our respective futures than irrationality. Perhaps, then, it’s time the rugged individualists deal with the Hive Mind in the here and now by scrutinizing how they manufacture and weaponize consensus via language.

There is a conception called the Arrow of Time that identifies moments as only moving forward; even as peoplekind can move in all directions within the fabric of time and space. In so doing, language is utilized to reason (i.e. think) as well as to examine, express, and even actuate our thoughts and emotions.

This is because language presupposes thought. A child can think before they can talk. The blind, deaf, and mute Helen Keller knew she existed before her teacher, Annie Sullivan, helped her to realize through the grasp of a piece of paper, the concept of being a “blank page”. In truth, language is the mode of thought, or the means by which to create consensus, to communicate, to choose, debate, and remember.

Furthermore, as the famous linguist Noam Chomsky identified, there are innate rules and structure to language which apply across various cultures. Indeed, these manifest logically, and in order, as sure as the reader is now processing the syntax and grammar of this very article at an average of 250 words per minute.

In correlation to the Arrow of Time, there also remains another conception in physics called the Second Law of Thermodynamics that states complex systems move from order to disorder over any period.

Perhaps this applies to language, and thought, and action, as well.

For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he – Proverbs 23:7

Is that what’s happening? Because what we are witnessing now with the Hive Minded, like those who terrorized Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and others, is hyperbolic verbosity over logic, chants without reason and this has, in turn, transitioned the national political discussion into coercion.

Stated another way, the Hive Mind is currently reacting without logic; and this is how they castigate racism while disparaging Caucasians; how they attempted to hang an innocent judge under the guise of social justice; and how they are now undermining the election process while claiming every vote counts.

Even now, the Democratic Party, on behalf of the global elite establishment, continues to wage Jihad against the American Electoral Process via imaginary Russians and third-world-appearing Floridian election officials.

Undeniably, whether Donald Trump arrived right on schedule by accident, fortune, destiny, or design – he has definitely knocked over the proverbial apple cart, thus, exposing more rotten fruits than would have been revealed had he lost in 2016.

In turn, this raises another question: Is self-reliance and individual thought even viable options for the youth of America currently?

Because, like so much of Urbanity, it seems schools have become conformity centers where peer pressure and socialism are always in fashion. And now with the Socialist Silicon Valley Titans censoring social media? Fuggetaboutit. The kids. They’re toast.

Call it liberalism, leftism, or by any other name, all of Collectivism’s various designations are simply the means to Communism’s end. Communism is, in fact, Collectivism perfected; its most pure form. And this is why Vladimir Lenin once said, “The goal of socialism is communism”.

It’s also why many conservatives today, like talk-radio host Michael Savage, have sounded the clarion call over Socialists like the recently-elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and America’s loony liberal uncle, Bernie Sanders:

Sanders knows that Democratic Socialism is a cover for the outright seizure of property and freedom. He knows that Democratic Socialism is a cover for communism.

If anyone internet searches “steps to communist takeover”, they will find various itemizations ranging from newspaper columns, internet posts, letters to the editor, the “rules” of the communist activist Saul Alinsky, and even contravening assertions by online “fact checkers” claiming some of it to be “false”.

Even so, there are specific commonalities found in all of the various Steps to Communism as follows:

– Nationalization of health care – Cloward-Piven-driven debt bubbles funding an ever-expanding welfare state – Corruption of a nation’s youth via what is taught in schools and universities (Richard Cloward and Frances Fox-Piven were both professors at Columbia University; former President Obama’s alleged alma mater) – Undermining of a nation’s spiritual foundations – Class warfare (manifested today as identity politics) – Gun confiscation

Like radicalized Islamic terrorists, The Collectivists act out their faith daily, as if their very eternal sex-life depends on it – as the conservatives continue playing political voting games. Perhaps this is because self-reliant folks just want to live their lives and be left alone. Sadly, however, you can’t debate with zealots. Instead, they must be defeated. But they will never be beaten if their ideological premises are accepted. This means their premises must be challenged, forthrightly, in the here and now.

As stated heretofore, consent and consensus are manufactured via language and if one word is ceded to The Collective, then they’ll take the entire lexicon to establish their propagandic narratives every time.

Illegal immigrants are not migrants or refugees, capiche? They are crossing the border illegallyand this makes them invaders.

If sexual identity is relative in the Hive Mind based solely upon personal preference, then who the hell are they to tell this blogger to be more tolerant because I self-identify as a law-abiding, cisgendered, American male?

If homosexuality is genetic, then why not homophobia? What’s the problem? I was born that way.

As demonstrated via the Kavanaugh fiasco, the scumbag Democratic Party politicians will never be held to any real moral standard by their Marxist supporters. Yet, at the same time, ALL of these Marxists appeal to the honor and integrity of their ideological opponents to uphold the progressive outcomes for the Collective.

Interesting how that works, no?

Say what you want about the Left / Right march to tyranny, but the fact remains that Donald Trump’s daily tweets represent what so many unknown and average Americans (like this blogger) are thinking.

It’s also gratifying to see is how Trump uses his Bully Pulpit to wage psychological warfare on said Marxists via persuasion and specific language. Stated another way, the president utilizes the Hive Minded’s own orthodoxies against them.

Consider these two examples:

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! – Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump – 4:44 AM – 12 Nov 2018

Here, the Donald factually sows seeds of doubt regarding any after-the-fact electioneering. Next, he accurately states an “honest vote count is no longer possible”. Then, he presents the only viable, and legal, solution.

This is persuasion, pure and simple.

This second example shows how Trump, over the next two years, will continuously bang the Marxists like bongo-drums while simultaneously placing any economic setbacks squarely on their shoulders; in the service of 2020 vision, of course.

The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches! – Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump – 7:34 AM – 12 Nov 2018

Presto chango. By using the word “harassment”, the president has just #MeToo’d the party soon to be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives. In other words, just as the Marxists always blame others for what they, themselves, do – so Trump is now doing the same thing right back into the monolithically blurred face of The Collective. Not only is the sexist, racist Hive Mind harassing our poor Caucasian male president, but, now, these harassers are going to crash the economy too.

“The prospect of Presidential Harassment”?

I’m sorry, but that is pretty clever. It might even be funny if it didn’t contain an element of truth.

Either way, in two tweets, Trump effectively utilized Saul Alinksy’s fourth, fifth, and sixth“Rules for Radicals” against the Alinskyites; who never fail to weaponize polarization:

…the fourth rule is: Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules. …the fourth rule carries within it the fifth rule: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. …the sixth rule is: A good tactic is one that your people enjoy.

This blogger, for one, enjoyed the tweets. Were you entertained?

It serves the Hive Mind right, and maybe it’s an effective way for nationalists to challenge the globalists. For instance, for far too long, The Collective has been allowed to conflate nationalismand legal immigration with racism. They did so by naming it “White Nationalism”. Once again, language.

On the recent Armistice Day 2018, we heard from Queen Elizabeth, French president Macron, and the UN secretary-general all warn regarding the dangers of nationalism. But there are differences between the nationalism of Trump and Brexit, as opposed to the Imperialism of dictators past.

Imperialism is when a nation desires global hegemony. Just as the elites, and their Collectivist useful idiots, always accuse others for what they themselves do – these globalists now accuse the nationalists of threatening world peace, when it is actually they who desire imperialism in the form of global communism.

This blogger, on the other hand, on Armistice Day was pondering upon the genocide of the Armenian Christians during WWI; how they were caught between Turkish imperialist rocks and Muslim hard places. If history rhymes, then this time, logic dictates it will very likely be a Caucasian Christian minority caught between an Islamic invasion and a gaggle of despotic, war mongering, globalist billionaires.

It is something to consider. Because the names may change but the stories always remain the same.