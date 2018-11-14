Waves Of Caravan Migrants Arrive In Tijuana, Begin Climbing San Diego Border Fence

As the first waves of Central American migrants arrive in Tijuana, dozens of people on the Mexican side of the border could be seen scaling the border fence - which oddly has a wide platform at the top, and none of the razor wire recently deployed further inland.

The video shows migrant caravan members climb atop the border fence at Playas de Tijuana as U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor from the U.S. side. https://t.co/OcItRugEhv pic.twitter.com/ZwQfg32DtB — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) November 14, 2018

Hundreds of migrants from the caravan reach the U.S. border and scale the small fence that separates Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, California.



They're almost all young men, little to no women and children. pic.twitter.com/igoeuPwBni — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2018

Border Patrol released a statement Tuesday that said they believe some of those at the fence are members who were traveling as part of the Central American migrant caravan that originated in Honduras. Migrants who reached the border fence in that area are from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Many are walking and will still need more time to reach the border, and those who have arrived already appeared to do so with the help of buses or other transportation. -Washington Examiner

On Monday, the first wave of migrants arrived in Tijuana; approximately 80 gay, lesbian and transgender asylum seekers who were bussed ahead by an anonymous organization after they say intolerant fellow asylum seekers were harassing them.

“We were discriminated against, even in the caravan,” said Erick Dubon, 23, from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, who has been traveling with his boyfriend, Pedro Nehemias, 22. “People wouldn’t let us into trucks, they made us get in the back of the line for showers, they would call us ugly names.” -WaPo

Meanwhile, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that work began on Tuesday to "harden" the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, using razor wire and other measures. Just not at the beach, apparently.

As we reported on Tuesday, CBP closed four lanes at the heavily trafficked San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry in San Diego in order "to install and pre-position port hardening infrastructure equipment in preparation for the migrant caravan and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause," according to CBS News and PBS.