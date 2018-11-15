654 Central American Migrants Detained After Crossing Arizona Border

654 Central American migrants were apprehended over a two-day period this week after they crossed into the United States near the Lukeville, Arizona port of entry, according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Notably, however, they are not part of the Central American migrant caravans which have begun to arrive in Tijuana.

As Breitbart's Bob Price reports, the mostly Guatemalan migrants exploited weaknesses in the older border wall infrastructure, while also crossing over the Colorado River in shallow areas.

The apprehensions began during the evening of November 12 after border agents observed approximately 55 Central Americans crossing the Colorado River. The migrants were taken into custody after walking around makeshift vehicle barriers set up because there is no other infrastructure that would otherwise deter pedestrian crossings.

Just as quickly as #CBP #Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents put up new structural deterrents the smugglers cut it down #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/ddaQUKMS4r — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) November 14, 2018

While the 654 migrants apprehended on Monday and Tuesday are mostly from Guatemala, officials said they are not part of the larger caravans making their way northward through Mexico. Instead, they are part of the massively increasing numbers of migrants who cross the Arizona border on a near-daily basis. In October 2018, Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector apprehended 3,613 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, according to the Southwest Border Migration Report published by CBP last week. This is up from 1,536 in October 2017 — an increase of more than 135 percent. -Breitbart

On Wednesday we reported that the first waves of Central American migrants traveling in a caravan had arrived in Tijuana, while dozens of people began to scale the border fence with San Diego.

Border Patrol released a statement Tuesday that said they believe some of those at the fence are members who were traveling as part of the Central American migrant caravan that originated in Honduras. Migrants who reached the border fence in that area are from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Many are walking and will still need more time to reach the border, and those who have arrived already appeared to do so with the help of buses or other transportation. -Washington Examiner

On Monday, the first wave of migrants arrived in Tijuana; approximately 80 gay, lesbian and transgender asylum seekers who were bussed ahead by an anonymous organization after they say intolerant fellow asylum seekers were harassing them.

The video shows migrant caravan members climb atop the border fence at Playas de Tijuana as U.S. Border Patrol agents monitor from the U.S. side. https://t.co/OcItRugEhv pic.twitter.com/ZwQfg32DtB — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) November 14, 2018

That said, the Tijuana-based migrants have yet to make a push into the United States en masse.