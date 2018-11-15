The US Justice Department is preparing to indict WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange which, after sensitive international negotiations, would likely trigger his extradition to the United States to stand trial, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people in Washington familiar with the matter.

Over the past year, U.S. prosecutors have discussed several types of charges they could potentially bring against Mr. Assange, the people said. Mr. Assange has lived in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since receiving political asylum from the South American country in 2012. The people familiar with the case wouldn’t describe whether discussions were under way with the U.K. or Ecuador about Mr. Assange, but said they were encouraged by recent developments. ... The exact charges Justice Department might pursue remain unclear, but they may involve the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the disclosure of national defense-related information. -WSJ

In short, the DOJ doesn't appear to have a clear charge against Assange yet. Then there's the optics of dragging Assange out of Ecuador's London Embassy and into the United States, then prosecuting him, and if successful - jailing him.

"Prosecuting someone for publishing truthful information would set a terrible and dangerous precedent," said Assange lawyer Barry Pollack - who says he hasn't heard anything about a US prosecution.

"We have heard nothing from authorities suggesting that a criminal case against Mr. Assange is imminent," he added.

Moreover, assuming that even if the DOJ could mount a case, they would be required to prove that Russia was the source of a trove of emails damaging to Hillary Clinton that WikiLeaks released in the last few months of the 2016 election.

An indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller that portrayed WikiLeaks as a tool of Russian intelligence for releasing thousands of hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential campaign has made it more difficult for Mr. Assange to mount a defense as a journalist. Public opinion of Mr. Assange in the U.S. has dropped since the campaign. Prosecutors have considered publicly indicting Mr. Assange to try to trigger his removal from the embassy, the people said, because a detailed explanation of the evidence against Mr. Assange could give Ecuadorean authorities a reason to turn him over. -WSJ

It's no secret that Assange and Hillary Clinton aren't exactly exchanging Christmas cards, however would WikiLeaks' release of damaging information that was hacked (or copied locally on a thumb drive by a well-meaning American), be illegal for Assange as a publisher?

Despite scant clues as to how the DOJ will prosecute Assange aside from rumors that it has to do with the Espionage Act, the US Government is cooking on something. John Demers - head of the DOJ's national security division, said last week regarding an Assange case: "On that, I'll just say, we'll see."