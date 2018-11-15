Over the past year, U.S. prosecutors have discussed several types of charges they could potentially bring against Mr. Assange, the people said. Mr. Assange has lived in the Ecuadorean embassy in London since receiving political asylum from the South American country in 2012.
The people familiar with the case wouldn’t describe whether discussions were under way with the U.K. or Ecuador about Mr. Assange, but said they were encouraged by recent developments.
The exact charges Justice Department might pursue remain unclear, but they may involve the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the disclosure of national defense-related information. -WSJ
The US Justice Department is preparing to indict WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange which, after sensitive international negotiations, would likely trigger his extradition to the United States to stand trial, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people in Washington familiar with the matter.
In short, the DOJ doesn't appear to have a clear charge against Assange yet. Then there's the optics of dragging Assange out of Ecuador's London Embassy and into the United States, then prosecuting him, and if successful - jailing him.
"Prosecuting someone for publishing truthful information would set a terrible and dangerous precedent," said Assange lawyer Barry Pollack - who says he hasn't heard anything about a US prosecution.
"We have heard nothing from authorities suggesting that a criminal case against Mr. Assange is imminent," he added.
Moreover, assuming that even if the DOJ could mount a case, they would be required to prove that Russia was the source of a trove of emails damaging to Hillary Clinton that WikiLeaks released in the last few months of the 2016 election.
An indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller that portrayed WikiLeaks as a tool of Russian intelligence for releasing thousands of hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential campaign has made it more difficult for Mr. Assange to mount a defense as a journalist. Public opinion of Mr. Assange in the U.S. has dropped since the campaign.
Prosecutors have considered publicly indicting Mr. Assange to try to trigger his removal from the embassy, the people said, because a detailed explanation of the evidence against Mr. Assange could give Ecuadorean authorities a reason to turn him over. -WSJ
It's no secret that Assange and Hillary Clinton aren't exactly exchanging Christmas cards, however would WikiLeaks' release of damaging information that was hacked (or copied locally on a thumb drive by a well-meaning American), be illegal for Assange as a publisher?
Despite scant clues as to how the DOJ will prosecute Assange aside from rumors that it has to do with the Espionage Act, the US Government is cooking on something. John Demers - head of the DOJ's national security division, said last week regarding an Assange case: "On that, I'll just say, we'll see."
The U.S. hasn’t publicly commented on whether it has made, or plans to make, any extradition request. Any extradition request from the U.S. would likely go to British authorities, who have an outstanding arrest warrant for Mr. Assange related to a Swedish sexual assault case. Sweden has since dropped the probe, but the arrest warrant stands.
Any extradition and prosecution would involve multiple sensitive negotiations within the U.S. government and with other countries. -WSJ
Beginning in 2010, the Department of Justice beginning under the Obama administration has drawn a distinction between WikiLeaks and other news organizations - with former Attorney General Eric Holder insisting that Assange's organization does not deserve the same first amendment protections during the Chelsea Manning case in which the former Army intelligence analyst was found guilty at a court-martial of leaking thousands of classified Afghan War Reports.
US officials have given mixed messages over Assange, with President Trump having said during the 2016 election "I love WikiLeaks," only to have his former CIA Director, Mike Pompeo label WikiLeaks akin to a foreign "hostile intelligence service" and a US adversary. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that Assange's arrest is a "priority."
Ecuador's relationship with Assange, meanwhile, has deteriorated considerably with the election of President Lenin Moreno - who called the WikiLeaks founder a "stone in our shoe," adding that Assange's stay at the London embassy is unsustainable.
Ecuador has been looking to improve relations with the U.S., hosting Vice President Mike Pence in 2018 amid interest in increasing trade.
Ecuador’s Foreign Relations Ministry declined to comment. This month, Foreign Relations Minister José Valencia told a radio station the government hadn’t received an extradition request for Mr. Assange.
Mr. Assange has clashed with his Ecuadorean hosts in over internet access, visitors, his cat and other issues. Last month, he sued Ecuador over the conditions of his confinement. At a hearing last month, at which a judge rejected Mr. Assange’s claims, Mr. Assange said he expected to be forced out of the embassy soon. -WSJ
Assange and Ecuador seem to have worked things out for the time being; with his months-long communication blackout mostly lifted (with strict rules against Assange participating in political activities that would affect Ecuador's international relations). Assange is now allowed Wi-Fi, but has to foot the bill for his own phone calls and other communication.
In October, a judge threw out a lawsuit Assange filed against Ecuador from implementing the stricter rules,.
"Ecuador hasn’t violated the rights of anyone," Attorney General Íñigo Salvador said after the court ruling. "It has provided asylum to Mr. Assange, and he should comply with the rules to live harmoniously inside Ecuador’s public installations in London."
Assange's attorneys say he will appeal the ruling - however it may be a moot point if he's dragged into a US courtroom sooner than later.