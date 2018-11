Following China's gravely disappointing retail sales growth (as shadow banking credit contracts), US retail sales growth spiked 0.8% MoM (after a revised 0.1% drop in September)

However, core retail sales rose only 0.3% MoM (below expectations).

Everything rose except furniture and home furnishings -0.3%, and food service and retail places -0.2%

Finally, the YoY growth in Control Group Retail Sales was 4.5% - the weakest since April...