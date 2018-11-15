Facebook Board Issues Statement; Urged Zuckerberg And Sandberg To "Move Faster" On Russia

In response to Wednesday evening's New York Times exposé detailing Facebook's ham-handed attempts to deal with Russian influence on their platform and a massive data-harvesting scandal, Facebook's board of directors has issued a statement.

The board admits that the company was "too slow to take action" on Russian interference, however they took issue with the suggestion that the executives "either tried to ignore it or prevent investigations into what had happened."

Full statement:

"As Mark and Sheryl made clear to Congress, the company was too slow to spot Russian interference, and too slow to take action. As a board we did indeed push them to move faster. But to suggest that they knew about Russian interference and either tried to ignore it or prevent investigations into what had happened is grossly unfair. In the last eighteen months Facebook, with the full support of this board, has invested heavily in more people and better technology to prevent misuse of its services, including during elections. As the US mid-term showed they have made considerable progress and we support their continued to efforts to fight abuse and improve security."

The board's statement notably fails to address the data harvesting scandal, GOP PR firm hired to smear liberal detractors as Soros operatives, or their efforts to denigrate tech competitors Google and Apple.

Developing...