US Import Prices jumped more than expected in October (rising 0.5% MoM vs +0.1% exp) and export prices rose 0.4% (after no change in Sept).

Import prices ex-food/fuels actually shrank for the 5th month in a row.

On a YoY basis, import and export prices ticked up in October...

Nothing here to spook The Fed from their path of enlightened rate hikes.