Pessimism Reigns Among Brexit Experts

Theresa May managed to get the draft Brexit agreement approved by her cabinet after five hours of discussion Wednesday night.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes in the chart below, there is still an awfully long way to go though...

And there is still plenty of room for pessimism among Brexit experts.

Only 11 percent of the leading experts surveyed by The UK in a Changing Europe said they thought a withdrawal agreement would be signed by the end of November and 16 percent doubt that there will be a trade deal in place with the EU by the end of 2020.

While a majority still think a no deal Brexit is not likely, a nevertheless large share (42 percent) think it is a strong possibility.

Regardless of the kind of deal the UK ends up with, 70 percent foresee a fall in foreign investment from outside the EU due to Brexit.