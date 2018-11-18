Cleveland Browns Interested In Interviewing Condoleezza Rice For Head Coaching Job

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 11/18/2018 - 19:30

Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he might be interested in hiring a woman to become the new head coach of the struggling Cleveland Browns, who, after their abysmal 2017 season, are currently ranked dead last in the AFC North. And according to ESPN, Dorsey has a name in mind: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

An interview with Rice would set a historic precedent, allowing Condi to add another "first" to her resume: In addition to being the first black female secretary of state, she would become the first woman to ever interview for an NFL head coaching job.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head-coaching job, a league source tells ESPN.

If the Browns follow through on it, Rice would become the first woman to interview for an NFL head-coaching job.

[...]

A potential interview hardly means the Browns will hire Rice, but they are interested in talking to her about the job and seeing what she could bring to the position and the organization.

"She's an amazing person," one Browns source told ESPN.

The interview process could even lead to Rice becoming more involved in the organization in an official capacity or as a consultant.

Rice has been featured in a Browns jersey in NFL ads. There has also been speculation that she could be a candidate for NFL commissioner following the departure of Roger Goodell. Rice has also been involved in collegiate athletics, including a commission on college basketball that recommended major changes to the sport this year.

As ESPN reminds us, Cleveland's interest in Condi follows several other high-profile hires of female coaching staff, including the San Antonio Spurs' hiring of Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, the Buffalo Bills hiring of Kathryn Smith as a quality control assistant, the Oakland Raiders hiring of Kelsey Martinez to their strength staff, and the San Francisco 49ers hiring of Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

The news was understandably met with a mix of shock and amazement on twitter...

...along with a few humorous suggestions...

...and Mike Francesca shared a few thoughts on his show.

Interviewing Condi is probably a publicity stunt. But the Browns are a desperate franchise, particularly after their spectacularly awful 0-17 season.

As President Trump would say: What do they have to lose?

Tags
Sports