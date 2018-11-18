Scant Public Support For The Draft Brexit Agreement

Friday's release of the draft Brexit agreement couldn't have gone much worse for the prime minister.

Having been met with staunch opposition from all sides, the push back peaked with the resignations of Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, followed by the influential Jacob Rees-Mogg sending a letter of no confidence - potentially paving the way for her removal.

But, as Statista's Martin Armstrong asks, what about feelings outside of Westminster - do the public share the MPs negativity?

Put simply, yes.

A poll conducted by YouGov in the wake of yesterday's events revealed that, while a lot of people say they do not know, a plurality of the public across the political spectrum, do not support the draft agreement.