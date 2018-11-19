2 Dead, 1 Officer Critically Wounded In Shooting At Chicago Hospital; Gunman Killed

Mon, 11/19/2018 - 16:59

At least two victims have died, along with the shooter, following a mass shooting at Mercy hospital, located on the South Side of Chicago, according to a CBS affiliate station.

NBC 5 Chicago has initiated live coverage of the shooting:

An officer is reportedly one of the victims. They are in critical condition but receiving 'excellent care' and is being transported to University of Chicago Hospital. Witnesses also reportedly saw a woman - according to some accounts a nurse - who had been shot. The shooter, described as a white male with an assault rifle, has been killed.

One reporter said this started as a domestic incident.

There was an 'enormous' police response; a SWAT team unit arrived on the scene.

One witnessed described hearing an exchange of gunfire. Another witness said he turned around and saw the shooter firing at a victim.

Another witness told a Chicago TV station that it looked like the shooter was firing at random targets, according to the Associated Press.

Here's a quick rundown of what we know, courtesy of BNO News:

  • Mercy Hospital in Chicago
  • Started at 4:18 p.m. ET
  • Multiple victims, including officer
  • Possible suspect 'down'
  • No word on motive
  • 1 officer in critical condition

Video of police streaming into the hospital is already circulating on social media.

