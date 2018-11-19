2 Dead, 1 Officer Critically Wounded In Shooting At Chicago Hospital; Gunman Killed

At least two victims have died, along with the shooter, following a mass shooting at Mercy hospital, located on the South Side of Chicago, according to a CBS affiliate station.
NBC 5 Chicago has initiated live coverage of the shooting:
An officer is reportedly one of the victims. They are in critical condition but receiving 'excellent care' and is being transported to University of Chicago Hospital. Witnesses also reportedly saw a woman - according to some accounts a nurse - who had been shot. The shooter, described as a white male with an assault rifle, has been killed.
One reporter said this started as a domestic incident.
Latest from @cbschicago - it appears that this started as a domestic incident outside of Mercy Hospital. Shooter shoots girlfriend then makes his way into the hospital. 1 or 2 people then shot inside. At some point gunman shoots police officer. Gunman has been shot.— Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) November 19, 2018
Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018
There was an 'enormous' police response; a SWAT team unit arrived on the scene.
Dozens of hospital staff gathered outside Mercy Hospital’s east entrance. At least 4 helicopters here. Enormous police response. pic.twitter.com/hVO3jYbvq9— Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 19, 2018
SWAT here @Suntimes pic.twitter.com/yUsetTtksH— Sam Charles (@samjcharles) November 19, 2018
#BREAKING: A police officer is in critical condition after being shot during active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. At least one possible offender was shot as well, police say https://t.co/LI1DmEH5Ph #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/keWM9ZFLS9— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 19, 2018
One witnessed described hearing an exchange of gunfire. Another witness said he turned around and saw the shooter firing at a victim.
A woman who was in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes hearing an exchange of gunfire during a reported shooting there: "It was extreme and it was very loud and it was close" https://t.co/mGUPVr9iBP pic.twitter.com/HmuNvMDU6r— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018
"I turned around to my right and I see a man shooting someone on the ground": A man who was waiting for results in Chicago's Mercy Hospital describes seeing the active shooter there pic.twitter.com/79GCK88vG4— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2018
Another witness told a Chicago TV station that it looked like the shooter was firing at random targets, according to the Associated Press.
Here's a quick rundown of what we know, courtesy of BNO News:
- Mercy Hospital in Chicago
- Started at 4:18 p.m. ET
- Multiple victims, including officer
- Possible suspect 'down'
- No word on motive
- 1 officer in critical condition
Video of police streaming into the hospital is already circulating on social media.
November 19, 2018