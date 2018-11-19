"Democratic Socialist" Ocasio-Cortez Couldn't Name The 3 Branches Of Government

If you needed more evidence that "Democratic Socialist" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - who, at 29, is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress - isn't ready for prime time, here it is.

During a conference call with prospective far-left candidates over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez advised her comrades that the time for revolution is at hand: "[We need to] work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress - Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House" - in 2020. We can't start working in 2020."

For the record, the three branches of government are the legislative, the executive and the judiciary.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House."



The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez then blasted Republicans for "drooling" over every minor slip up that she "corrects in real-time."

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make:



that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 19, 2018

But this is only the latest in an embarrassing stream of slip ups and gaffes from Ocasio-Cortez, who has a degree in economics from Boston University, but has spent most of her time since graduating working in restaurants and non-profits. Since being thrust into the limelight after her upset primary win, Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that unemployment is low because everybody has two jobs (that's not how it works), struggled to explain Israel's occupation of Palestine, claimed that the "upper-middle class doesn't exist anymore" (it's actually growing) and wrongly accused Joe Crowley, the Democratic leader whom she defeated in an upset primary win, of plotting a third-party run against her (he wasn't, and didn't). And perhaps most memorably of all, Ocasio-Cortez told Chris Cuomo over the summer that Medicare for All would be much cheaper than the current system because the current health-care cost data don't factor in the funeral costs for all those who die for lack of health care.

That's right: Ocasio-Cortez's health-care plan is so good, it's going to stop people from dying. Now that's something even libertarian venture capitalist Peter Thiel could get behind.