Deutsche Bank: "Last Week Is A Dress Rehearsal For The Credit Problems Ahead"

In recent months we have covered extensively the threat to the credit market that is the downgrade of over a $1 trillion in BBB-rated investment grade bonds - most extensively in "The Next Bond Crisis: Over $1 Trillion In Bonds Risk Cut To Junk Once Cycle Turns" - with recent sharp moves wider by GE, PG&E and Ford bonds confirming that the credit market is starting to crack, and prompting a deluge of media coverage on this topic which we first discussed would be a major threat to the financial system last November.

Overnight, Deutsche Bank's credit strategist Jim Reid shared a good summary of his thoughts on the ongoing repricing in both investment grade and high yield, putting the recent moves in a broader context.

Below we excerpt his key thoughts from his latest Morning Reid publication.

From Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid: