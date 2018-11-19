Feds Suddenly Halt San Diego Port Of Entry Traffic As Migrant Caravan Nears; Drivers Stuck For Hours

Update: President Trump would like everybody to know that razor wire is now installed where the border fence meets the Pacific Ocean:

The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like - no climbers anymore under our Administration! pic.twitter.com/CD4ltRePML — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2018

***

Northbound commuters from Mexico trying to pass through the busiest land border crossing in the United States found themselves stuck in line for hours after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials halted traffic in order to reinforce the border amid an arriving Central American migrant caravan, reports Fox5 San Diego. The San Ysidro Port of Entry could be seen blocked off at approximately 3:30 a.m.

"[We] have temporarily suspended vehicle processing for northbound travelers at the San Ysidro port of entry Monday morning to position additional port hardening materials," said border officials. "After the materials are in position, CBP will resume processing northbound vehicle traffic in select lanes at the border crossing."

Armados hasta los dientes... Militares y policías estadounidenses, con equipo antimotines, colocan más barreras y alambradas en las garitas de de San Ysidro y Mesa de Otay en #Tijuana. El cierre de los cruces fronterizos es indefinido. pic.twitter.com/zv7XrbRzMd — Asimismo (@_Asimismo) November 19, 2018

By 6:30, around 10 lanes were reopened while the rest remain closed. Northbound pedestrian traffic is still suspended, according to NBC San Diego.

Soldados estadounidenses armados resguardan la garita San Ysidro, en la frontera con Tijuana. #AlAireConPaola pic.twitter.com/2U8vHrqPyg — Noticieros Televisa (@NTelevisa_com) November 19, 2018

#INTERNACIONAL | Al menos dos horas se mantuvo cerrado el cruce fronterizo entre México y EU, en la garita de San Ysidro #Tijuana, por colocación de materiales de "endurecimiento de puertos adicionales".

Ya hay circulación para migrantes legales ⚠️ https://t.co/T1CvJIFEGs pic.twitter.com/tUqMqf6ceU — NOTIRIVAS (@NOTIRIVAS) November 19, 2018

Cierran garita en San Ysidro, Tijuana pic.twitter.com/xZYa90ywPr — 🇳🇮#NICARAGUA🇳🇮 (@SOSnicaragua11) November 19, 2018

Over 1,100 US Marines have been deployed to help CBP officials with Operation Secure Line - a "border hardening" mission aimed at preparing the southern US infrastructure for the arrival of thousands of asylum-seekers who began making their way north from Central America in early October.

Razor wire, concrete roadblocks and rebar are being used to construct reinforced barriers that can be used to block lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry around five miles East. The barriers can be seen in this Nov. 13 footage: