Hasbro Trolls Millennials With Monopoly Version Replacing Real Estate With Vegan Bistros

Who would’ve guessed that creating a board game that mocks millennials for being triggered so easily would - wait for it - trigger millennials? That’s exactly what happened when Hasbro released its "Millennial Monopoly" game. The shot at the age 22 to 35-year-old demographic hilariously has removed the real estate from the game, stating on the front box ‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway’.

On the box, the Monopoly man is wearing earbuds, sunglasses and donning a participation medal, taking a direct stab at millennials who believe that "everybody is a winner". He's shown holding a coffee cup and standing out in front of a building that looks like a mock-up of a Whole Foods.

And since millennials don’t have any money, why not take it out from the game altogether? That’s exactly what Hasbro did – they replaced it with "experience points" that can be used to instead buy trips to places like meditation retreats and the vegan bistro. The traditional Monopoly pieces like the ship, top hat and car have also been replaced with a pair of sunglasses, a camera and even a hashtag.

The game's description states: “Money doesn’t always buy a great time. But experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever.”

Of course, this version of the game, made to gently poke fun at a generation of people who desperately deserve it, has wound up inevitably triggering them on Twitter. The responses show a generation that is all too incapable of not taking things seriously and realizing a good-natured joke when it happens.

A real breath of fresh air though has been Hasbro, who has defended the decision to create the game by stating: “We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them. Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

Regardless of whether not Hasbro stands by the game or millennials choose to embrace it, it is almost certainly creating a controversy at just the right time – before holiday season. The game will likely be a major hit in the coming months for the holidays and ABC News is already reported that the game has already been sold out.

At least one triggered millennial on Twitter realized the irony: