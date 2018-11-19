Trump Reportedly Wrote Letter To Wilbur Ross Asking Him To Stay

Update: Hours after tweeting the news about Trump asking Ross to stay, John Roberts has deleted his original tweet and followed it up with another saying he's planning to "put this on hold for the moment."

Hmmmm...let’s put this on hold for the moment - WH cannot find a record of any communication regarding this: We can scratch off one possible cabinet replacement. @realDonaldTrump sent Commerece's Wilbur @SecretaryRoss a letter this morning asking him to stay. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 19, 2018

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon might be waiting a while longer for her shot at becoming Donald Trump's second secretary of Commerce. According to Fox News reporter John Roberts, President Trump has sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asking him to stay on in his role following months of speculation that the scandal-plagued investor would soon be leaving the administration.

Just last week, multiple media reports suggested that Trump had been telling friends that he wanted Ross gone by the end of the year, and that he'd settled on McMahon, the former CEO of WWE and close personal friend of Trump (along with her husband, WWE founder Vince McMahon), as Ross's replacement.

Trump has reportedly been less than happy with Ross's handling of the ongoing trade negotiations. According to Bob Woodward's book, Trump once told Ross that he didn't trust him and accused the aging investor of being "past your prime."

Ethics investigators have also reportedly been looking into claims that Ross stole his interests in a private equity fund, transferred them to himself, then tried to cover it up with bogus paperwork - as well as other ruthless business practices employed by Ross while running his firm, WL Ross & Co. It's believed that Democrats in the House will push investigations into Ross on several grounds once they take power in January.

Of course, Ross isn't the only scandal-plagued Trump cabinet official who might be on his way out. Ryan Zinke, the secretary of the interior, is also reportedly on Trump's "naughty" list. Trump is also reportedly close to replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whom he has criticized for not being tough enough, as well as Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has long been a champion of Nielsen.

With only six weeks left in the year, we imagine more heads will start to roll soon before the new Congress arrives in January. So far, Jeff Sessions is the only senior official to leave during what was expected to be a wide-ranging post-election cabinet shakeup.