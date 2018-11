After being up almost 18% year-to-date in August, the Nasdaq Composite has just plunged into the red for the year, joining all other major US indices...

From their closing highs, Dow -8.6%, S&P -9.9%, Nasdaq -14.8%, Russell -15.3%

This is now Nasdaq's worst year since 2011...

How long until we hear from President Trump?

"Get back to work, Mr. Powell..."