Luongo: Is Bill Browder Behind The Anti-Russia Interpol Propaganda?

Look who’s back in the news this week. None other than Mr. Anti-Putin himself, Bill Browder. But Browder isn’t happy at all as to why he’s in the news this time.

A number of things have happened in the past few days which pushed Mr. Browder’s future into uncertainty. The first occurred on September 30th when the Chinese President of Interpol Meng Hongwei was recalled to China on unspecified corruption charges.

As we noted earlier, now that his formal resignation letter has been received by Interpol, the most likely person to replace Meng is Russian Interior Ministry official Alexander Prokopchuk. And Mr. Prokopchuk is no fan of Mr. Browder.

On the heels of this news Russia has now opened up multiple new lawsuits against Browder (who they convicted in absentia last year to nine years in prison for tax evasion) citing him as the creator and coordinator of a criminal conspiracy.

“Last Friday, a decision was made regarding Browder to initiate a criminal case for creating a criminal organization and directing it, that is, for the crime provided for by Part 1 of Article 210 of Russia’s Criminal Code,” Atmonyev said at a briefing of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office. He said Russia would soon put Browder on an international wanted list under the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime.

To add to the bad press, Russia is now openly implicating Browder in the deaths of five people via poisoning, including his cause celebre Sergei Magnitsky himself. Browder has been the person pushing Magnitsky’s death as the basis for global sanctioning of governments and people for human rights abuses.

In 2012 the U.S. passed the so-called Magnitsky Act which has been replicated around the world and is the basis on which nearly all of the U.S. sanctions have been issued over the past six years.

Russia isn’t forthcoming with any details at this point other than to say that a highly toxic water-soluble Aluminum compound was found in the liver’s of multiple victims with strong ties to Browder.

Then citing clear motive the Russians are now pursuing the matter domestically. But, they are also doing so internationally. Remember, Browder was picked up last year by Interpol on a warrant issued by the Russians in Spain but was soon released thanks to intervention by the U.K., of which he is now a citizen.

One has to think this will not be the case the next time Mr. Browder and Interpol’s paths cross in a country where he does not have implicit protection from Russia.

I do believe that when Russian President Vladimir Putin brought Mr. Browder up at the post-Helsinki Summit press conference he was doing so to begin the process of flushing Browder out into the open while Russia continues to investigate his offshore business dealings.

I talked about this a few weeks ago when no less than the European Union threatened Cyprus with Article 7 sanctions for simply assisting Russia in their investigations of Browder’s business dealings there.

Now this is a dangerous escalation in service of an investigation into someone who, agree or not, Russia has a legitimate interest in pursuing. Dismissing all of Russia’s concerns about Browder as ‘politically motivated’ is pure grandstanding. It carries no weight of law and stinks of a far deeper and more serious corruption. Because if Browder was as pure as the driven snow as he presents himself to the world then he would have no issue whatsoever in Cyprus opening up his books to Russia and put his question of guilt to rest once and for all.

One has to wonder what’s going on here. The U.S. has used if not outright abused the Magnitsky Act and its sequel, CAATSA, to sanction and threaten to sanction nearly everyone in the world that doesn’t go along with our version of events in Ukraine, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

We sanctioned Turks earlier this year over Pastor Brunson.

Browder has deep ties to deposed Russian oligarch Mikael Khordokovsky, who bankrolled the lobbying for the Magnitsky Act’s and CAATSA’s passage. Browder was tied up with Edmund Safra at Republic National Bank who Martin Armstrong believes was part of a major conspiracy to overthrown Yeltsin by framing him for the theft of a $7 billion loan from the IMF.

Now, Browder is involved in blowing the whistle, supposedly, on Danish bank Danske’s Estonian branch over hundreds of billions in money laundering, some of which passed through Russia.

The Magnitsky Act has been the lynchpin that holds together the entire U.S. aggressive hybrid war against anyone we determine to be acting against our interests. So, to me it makes perfect sense for Russia and China, in the wake of sanctions being placed on Iran, to up the stakes on the Magnitsky Act itself by going after Browder and outing him as the architect of a global putsch by U.S. and European power brokers to consolidate power via the international banking and finance system.

That’s why this change at Interpol seems so convenient to me. The leader of the biggest obstacle to Browder winding up in a Russian court, Interpol, is suddenly recalled to China on unspecified corruption charges, paving the way for Russia to set Interpol’s priorities.

Explaining the backstory of the Magnitsky Act was the subject of the supposedly sinister Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, a meeting that was allowed to go forward as part of a plot to discredit Trump as a Russian agent.

Lee Stranahan has been banging his shoe on the table about this and his interview with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko (follow the link to listen to a 20 minute excerpt) has the goods on the entire Russia-gate story being nothing more than an operation run by the Democrats to paint Donald Trump as a Russian agent.

To stop the U.S. cold in its weaponizing the dollar and the global financial system starts with discrediting the Magnitsky Act. If every politician that voted for their local version of this thing is forced to confront how badly they’ve been lied to by seeing Browder proven to be Magnitsky’s killer rather than his champion then the knives will come out pretty quick.

Because the one thing you can count on from politicians is their narcissism.

The big questions at this point are, “What does Trump know?” and “Does he even care?”

Because if he was given even part of the story by Putin at Helsinki then there may be a lot more here than we think. What I do know is that if Prokopchuk takes over Interpol, Browder should buddy up with Julian Assange because he won’t be leaving the U.K. anytime soon.

