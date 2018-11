After yesterday's bloodbath, the world and their pet rabbit was ready to BTFD... but that's not what is happening...

Nasdaq futures are down another 2%, Dow futures are down almost 400 points and S&P futures are now red for 2018...

AAPL is down almost 4%!! (after Goldman's second downgrade)

"No brainer"

And 10Y yields are down for the 7th day in a row...

The dollar is up and so is gold.