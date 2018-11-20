Russia Releases Video Showing New Su-57 Stealth Fighter In Syria Combat Mission

Eight years after its maiden voyage followed by February claims of a Syrian deployment, Russia's single-seat, twin-engine SU-57s fighter jet is finally ready for its close-up.

The planes, which flew a total of ten sorties, were pushed to the limit as the military wanted to see how they would perform during a real-life mission. The jets’ aerodynamics, avionics, fire control, and weapons systems were all put to test amid high temperatures and complicated terrain, the ministry said on Facebook. -RT

The Russian Defense Ministry, which has ordered 12 of the supersonic stealth jets to be delivered in 2019, has released footage of an Su-57 taking off from an undisclosed location presumed to be Khmeimim air base in north eastern Syria. The official release comes nine months after unverified photos and video footage emerged in February purporting to show the new fighter jet landing at Khmeimim.

The new footage shows two Su-57s taking off, traversing the skies over Syria and then simultaneously landing on the runway "with or without the parachute brakes," according to Russian state-owned news network RT.

Though little is verifiably known about the Su-57’s features and capabilities, the jet has given a bit of publicity in recent weeks. Recently, Russian TV was allowed to film the low-visibility fighter flying in formation during mid-air refueling. The jet approached close enough so that the flying tanker would be able to extend the refueling cable and far enough to avoid a collision. The multirole, single-seat, twin-engine Su-57 jet, referred to as PAK FA and T-50 during research and development, is designed to give the Russian Air Force an unhinged superiority in aerial warfare. -RT

The Kremlin ordered its first dozen production-standard Su-57s in August 2018 according to The National Interest, and is expected to form the first regular squadron in 2019. According to Russian news agency Tass

"By the end of the summer, I think probably at the Patriot Park (in Moscow’s region, the venue for the 2018 Army forum on August 21-26 - TASS), we will sign contracts for the first batch with the defense ministry. Regular supplies will start next year," said Yuri Slyusar, president of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in August.

"You know that today the Su-57 is considered to be one of the best aircraft produced in the world," said Russia's deputy defense minister, Yuri Borisov in August.

According to RT, the Su-57 is coated in "special radio-absorbent paint," and its "guided and unguided weapons are also hidden in domestic bays to ensure low radar signature."