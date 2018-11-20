"Ungrateful F*cking Bitch": Avenatti Accuser's Pics Show Bruises; Says He "Dragged Her Across Apartment"

The woman who has accused attorney Michael Avenatti of attacking her says he dragged her around an apartment floor while calling her an "Ungrateful f*cking bitch" has posted pictures of what appear to be bruises, according to The Blast. What's more, this apparently was "not the first time Avenatti has been aggressive."

Actress Mareli Miniutti says that Avenatti tossed her around an apartment and then threw her out into the hallway.

Miniutti claims she had been living with Stormy Daniels’ attorney since January, and on November 13, they got into an argument over money. She claims Avenatti called her an “Ungrateful f*cking bitch” and began forcefully hitting her in the face with pillows from the bed. She says Avenatti exclaimed, “Do not disrespect me,” and then told her she could not sleep in his house that night. She says he grabbed the “wrist of my right arm,” and “attempted to pull me out of bed.” Miniutti claims she tried texting a friend for help, but claims Avenatti grabbed the cell phone. The actress says he remained very close to her and she was afraid for her safety. Avenatti then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and dragged her out of bed, on the floor and through the apartment and out the front door into the hallway. Miniutti claims she was injured while being dragged, and provided pictures of her alleged injuries in her court filing. -The Blast

Miniutti says she was in her underwear, and also suffered scratches to her back.

She says she began ringing a neighbor's doorbell, after which Avenatti allegedly ran over and dragged her back inside his apartment.

After that, Minutti claims she put on pants and ran out of the apartment to a nearby elevator with Avenatti in tow, begging her "Don't do this Mareli, don't involve them."

Miniutti says she told security about the alleged attack, and had a friend pick her up for the night. At her friend’s house, the actress says she noticed red marks on her body, and called police to report the incident. She claims she showed back up to Avenatti’s apartment the following morning and was let in by security. Avenatti also showed up, and Miniutti explains she was told he had been arrested and then provided her statement to detectives. -The Blast

In a February incident, Miniutti says that Avenaati "had been drinking, and became angry at me," allegedly pushing her into the hallway and causing her to hit her head. He then threw her shoes which struck her leg.

The actress says Avenatti has a history of being verbally abusive and financially controlling. She says he has “vehemently opposed my desire to earn a living outside of Hollywood,” and has “made promises to ‘take care of me.'” However, she claims to be afraid of Avenatti and wants him kept away. The Blast broke the story, actress Mareli Miniutti, who hails from Estonia, filed for the domestic violence restraining order against Avenatti on Monday. -The Blast

When asked about the alleged incident, President Donald Trump said "I wish him the best of luck."