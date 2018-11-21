Silicon Valley, NYC, Boston: These Are The 100 Most Exclusive Zip Codes In The US

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 11/30/2018 - 23:25

With 2018 drawing to a close, Property Shark has released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the country. And in a year when tech giants led the market's ascent to record highs (as well as its stunning collapse over the past six weeks), perhaps it's fitting that Silicon Valley has once again claimed the title of most expensive region in the country (going by the number of most expensive expensive zip codes in the top 100).

Property Shark bases its rankings on the most recent closing sales prices for each zip code. Taking first place is Atherton’s 94027, located in San Matteo County, thanks to a considerable spike in its median home sales price. All told, Silicon Valley claimed 30 of the country’s priciest zip codes. Silicon Valley and New York City claimed the top spots for cities, with nine each in the top 100. 

Cities

In second place after Atherton's 94027 was Sagaponack’s 11962, part of a wealthy Hamptons enclave, with a median sales price of $5.5 million. NYC claimed the No. 4 spot with zip code 10013, which covers parts of SoHo and TriBeCa. it posted a median sales price of $3.81 million. Though, notably, the neighborhood saw a 7% contraction in sales prices that left it below the $4 million threshold.

Massachusetts got six zip codes, with Boston’s 02199 stealing the spot as the 3rd most expensive zip code in the country. The state's second-highest entry came at No. 38 with 02543, located in Woods Hole, an affluent Cape Cod community, which posted a median sale price of $2,105,000. it was joined on the list by Nantucket's 02554, with a $1.48 million median.

Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Washington State each notched one zip code in the top 100. Out of these state's Miami's 33109 was the priciest, coming in at 10th most expensive zip code nationally. Washington State made its presence known with Medina’s 98039 at No. 15. The King County zip posted a $3.05 million median, up by nearly half a million dollars compared with last year. Nevada’s 89413 in Glenbrook was also on the rise year-over-year, surpassing the $2 million mark to clinch the No. 37 spot.

See the full list below (several counties tied for spots on the list):

  • 1    94027    Atherton    San Mateo County    CA    $6,700,000
  • 2    11962    Sagaponack    Suffolk County    NY    $5,500,000
  • 3    02199    Boston    Suffolk County    MA    $4,772,500
  • 4    10013    New York    New York    NY    $3,810,000
  • 5    90402    Santa Monica    Los Angeles County    CA    $3,762,000
  • 6    94301    Palo Alto    Santa Clara County    CA    $3,755,000
  • 7    94022    Los Altos    Santa Clara County    CA    $3,500,000
  • 8    94028    Portola Valley    San Mateo County    CA    $3,300,000
  • 9    94024    Los Altos    Santa Clara County    CA    $3,254,500
  • 10    33109    Miami Beach    Miami-Dade County    FL    $3,250,000
  • 11    90210    Beverly Hills    Los Angeles County    CA    $3,212,500
  • 12    92661    Newport Beach    Orange County    CA    $3,150,000
  • 13    10007    New York    New York    NY    $3,075,000
  • 14    92662    Newport Beach    Orange County    CA    $3,057,500
  • 15    98039    Medina    King County    WA    $3,050,000
  • 16    90272    Pacific Palisades    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,900,000
  • 17    11976    Water Mill    Suffolk County    NY    $2,862,500
  • 18    94010    Burlingame    San Mateo County    CA    $2,800,000
  • 19    10282    New York    New York    NY    $2,792,500
  • 20    94306    Palo Alto    Santa Clara County    CA    $2,700,000
  • 21    95070    Saratoga    Santa Clara County    CA    $2,690,000
  • 22    95030    Los Gatos    Santa Clara County    CA    $2,580,000
  • 23    92657    Newport Coast    Orange County    CA    $2,550,000
  • 23    94957    Ross    Marin County    CA    $2,550,000
  • 24    92625    Corona Del Mar    Orange County    CA    $2,500,000
  • 25    94920    Belvedere Tiburon    Marin County    CA    $2,400,000
  • 26    10012    New York    New York    NY    $2,377,500
  • 27    90266    Manhattan Beach    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,369,000
  • 28    94025    Menlo Park    San Mateo County    CA    $2,363,500
  • 29    92067    Rancho Santa Fe    San Diego County    CA    $2,275,000
  • 30    90049    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,250,000
  • 31    93921    Carmel By The Sea    Monterey County    CA    $2,245,000
  • 32    93108    Santa Barbara    Santa Barbara County    CA    $2,225,000
  • 33    07620    Alpine    Bergen County    NJ    $2,200,000
  • 34    90077    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,175,000
  • 35    94062    Redwood City    San Mateo County    CA    $2,150,000
  • 35    11930    Amagansett    Suffolk County    NY    $2,150,000
  • 36    91108    San Marino    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,109,000
  • 37    89413    Glenbrook    Douglas County    NV    $2,107,500
  • 38    02543    Woods Hole    Barnstable County    MA    $2,105,000
  • 39    10018    New York    New York    NY    $2,100,000
  • 39    94970    Stinson Beach    Marin County    CA    $2,100,000
  • 39    90265    Malibu    Los Angeles County    CA    $2,100,000
  • 40    94123    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $2,075,000
  • 41    95014    Cupertino    Santa Clara County    CA    $2,070,000
  • 42    94087    Sunnyvale    Santa Clara County    CA    $2,050,000
  • 43    90742    Sunset Beach    Orange County    CA    $2,000,000
  • 44    94118    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,975,000
  • 45    10069    New York    New York    NY    $1,947,500
  • 46    11932    Bridgehampton    Suffolk County    NY    $1,925,000
  • 47    94402    San Mateo    San Mateo County    CA    $1,900,000
  • 47    94070    San Carlos    San Mateo County    CA    $1,900,000
  • 48    90291    Venice    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,895,000
  • 48    11975    Wainscott    Suffolk County    NY    $1,895,000
  • 49    06878    Riverside    Fairfield County    CT    $1,855,000
  • 50    94041    Mountain View    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,850,000
  • 51    94040    Mountain View    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,840,500
  • 52    90212    Beverly Hills    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,835,000
  • 53    92660    Newport Beach    Orange County    CA    $1,825,000
  • 54    95129    San Jose    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,800,000
  • 54    94127    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,800,000
  • 55    94528    Diablo    Contra Costa County    CA    $1,775,000
  • 56    92651    Laguna Beach    Orange County    CA    $1,772,500
  • 57    91011    La Canada Flintridge    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,770,000
  • 58    94002    Belmont    San Mateo County    CA    $1,751,750
  • 59    10580    Rye    Westchester County    NY    $1,750,000
  • 60    94114    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,725,000
  • 61    95032    Los Gatos    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,700,750
  • 62    94939    Larkspur    Marin County    CA    $1,690,000
  • 63    90254    Hermosa Beach    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,687,000
  • 64    94904    Greenbrae    Marin County    CA    $1,683,500
  • 65    06870    Old Greenwich    Fairfield County    CT    $1,665,000
  • 66    94043    Mountain View    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,650,000
  • 66    90274    Palos Verdes Peninsula    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,650,000
  • 67    11568    Old Westbury    Nassau County    NY    $1,645,000
  • 68    21056    Gibson Island    Anne Arundel County    MD    $1,643,750
  • 69    92014    Del Mar    San Diego County    CA    $1,640,000
  • 70    90036    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,638,250
  • 71    10014    New York    New York    NY    $1,635,000
  • 72    94030    Millbrae    San Mateo County    CA    $1,634,000
  • 73    94507    Alamo    Contra Costa County    CA    $1,621,000
  • 74    06830    Greenwich    Fairfield County    CT    $1,617,000
  • 75    94121    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,610,000
  • 76    90048    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,600,000
  • 76    95120    San Jose    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,600,000
  • 76    94131    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,600,000
  • 76    90405    Santa Monica    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,600,000
  • 76    94117    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,600,000
  • 76    11959    Quogue    Suffolk County    NY    $1,600,000
  • 77    92118    Coronado    San Diego County    CA    $1,595,750
  • 78    94061    Redwood City    San Mateo County    CA    $1,577,500
  • 79    93953    Pebble Beach    Monterey County    CA    $1,576,250
  • 80    90064    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,575,000
  • 81    90027    Los Angeles    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,550,000
  • 82    92663    Newport Beach    Orange County    CA    $1,548,750
  • 82    94941    Mill Valley    Marin County    CA    $1,548,750
  • 83    94539    Fremont    Alameda County    CA    $1,520,000
  • 84    02493    Weston    Middlesex County    MA    $1,515,000
  • 84    94115    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,515,000
  • 85    95130    San Jose    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,510,000
  • 86    91436    Encino    Los Angeles County    CA    $1,507,500
  • 87    94403    San Mateo    San Mateo County    CA    $1,500,000
  • 88    02468    Waban    Middlesex County    MA    $1,491,000
  • 89    02481    Wellesley Hills    Norfolk County    MA    $1,490,500
  • 90    94086    Sunnyvale    Santa Clara County    CA    $1,482,250
  • 91    02554    Nantucket    Nantucket County    MA    $1,480,000
  • 92    10001    New York    New York    NY    $1,476,463
  • 93    93067    Summerland    Santa Barbara County    CA    $1,475,000
  • 93    11030    Manhasset    Nassau County    NY    $1,475,000
  • 94    94110    San Francisco    San Francisco County    CA    $1,470,000
  • 95    94563    Orinda    Contra Costa County    CA    $1,450,000
  • 95    94618    Oakland    Alameda County    CA    $1,450,000
  • 96    11024    Great Neck    Nassau County    NY    $1,442,900
  • 97    06807    Cos Cob    Fairfield County    CT    $1,442,500
  • 98    94705    Berkeley    Alameda County    CA    $1,440,000
  • 99    10024    New York    New York    NY    $1,430,000
  • 100    07078    Short Hills    Essex County    NJ    $1,426,250