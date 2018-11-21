Silicon Valley, NYC, Boston: These Are The 100 Most Exclusive Zip Codes In The US

With 2018 drawing to a close, Property Shark has released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the country. And in a year when tech giants led the market's ascent to record highs (as well as its stunning collapse over the past six weeks), perhaps it's fitting that Silicon Valley has once again claimed the title of most expensive region in the country (going by the number of most expensive expensive zip codes in the top 100).
Property Shark bases its rankings on the most recent closing sales prices for each zip code. Taking first place is Atherton’s 94027, located in San Matteo County, thanks to a considerable spike in its median home sales price. All told, Silicon Valley claimed 30 of the country’s priciest zip codes. Silicon Valley and New York City claimed the top spots for cities, with nine each in the top 100.
In second place after Atherton's 94027 was Sagaponack’s 11962, part of a wealthy Hamptons enclave, with a median sales price of $5.5 million. NYC claimed the No. 4 spot with zip code 10013, which covers parts of SoHo and TriBeCa. it posted a median sales price of $3.81 million. Though, notably, the neighborhood saw a 7% contraction in sales prices that left it below the $4 million threshold.
Massachusetts got six zip codes, with Boston’s 02199 stealing the spot as the 3rd most expensive zip code in the country. The state's second-highest entry came at No. 38 with 02543, located in Woods Hole, an affluent Cape Cod community, which posted a median sale price of $2,105,000. it was joined on the list by Nantucket's 02554, with a $1.48 million median.
Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Washington State each notched one zip code in the top 100. Out of these state's Miami's 33109 was the priciest, coming in at 10th most expensive zip code nationally. Washington State made its presence known with Medina’s 98039 at No. 15. The King County zip posted a $3.05 million median, up by nearly half a million dollars compared with last year. Nevada’s 89413 in Glenbrook was also on the rise year-over-year, surpassing the $2 million mark to clinch the No. 37 spot.
See the full list below (several counties tied for spots on the list):
- 1 94027 Atherton San Mateo County CA $6,700,000
- 2 11962 Sagaponack Suffolk County NY $5,500,000
- 3 02199 Boston Suffolk County MA $4,772,500
- 4 10013 New York New York NY $3,810,000
- 5 90402 Santa Monica Los Angeles County CA $3,762,000
- 6 94301 Palo Alto Santa Clara County CA $3,755,000
- 7 94022 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $3,500,000
- 8 94028 Portola Valley San Mateo County CA $3,300,000
- 9 94024 Los Altos Santa Clara County CA $3,254,500
- 10 33109 Miami Beach Miami-Dade County FL $3,250,000
- 11 90210 Beverly Hills Los Angeles County CA $3,212,500
- 12 92661 Newport Beach Orange County CA $3,150,000
- 13 10007 New York New York NY $3,075,000
- 14 92662 Newport Beach Orange County CA $3,057,500
- 15 98039 Medina King County WA $3,050,000
- 16 90272 Pacific Palisades Los Angeles County CA $2,900,000
- 17 11976 Water Mill Suffolk County NY $2,862,500
- 18 94010 Burlingame San Mateo County CA $2,800,000
- 19 10282 New York New York NY $2,792,500
- 20 94306 Palo Alto Santa Clara County CA $2,700,000
- 21 95070 Saratoga Santa Clara County CA $2,690,000
- 22 95030 Los Gatos Santa Clara County CA $2,580,000
- 23 92657 Newport Coast Orange County CA $2,550,000
- 23 94957 Ross Marin County CA $2,550,000
- 24 92625 Corona Del Mar Orange County CA $2,500,000
- 25 94920 Belvedere Tiburon Marin County CA $2,400,000
- 26 10012 New York New York NY $2,377,500
- 27 90266 Manhattan Beach Los Angeles County CA $2,369,000
- 28 94025 Menlo Park San Mateo County CA $2,363,500
- 29 92067 Rancho Santa Fe San Diego County CA $2,275,000
- 30 90049 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $2,250,000
- 31 93921 Carmel By The Sea Monterey County CA $2,245,000
- 32 93108 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara County CA $2,225,000
- 33 07620 Alpine Bergen County NJ $2,200,000
- 34 90077 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $2,175,000
- 35 94062 Redwood City San Mateo County CA $2,150,000
- 35 11930 Amagansett Suffolk County NY $2,150,000
- 36 91108 San Marino Los Angeles County CA $2,109,000
- 37 89413 Glenbrook Douglas County NV $2,107,500
- 38 02543 Woods Hole Barnstable County MA $2,105,000
- 39 10018 New York New York NY $2,100,000
- 39 94970 Stinson Beach Marin County CA $2,100,000
- 39 90265 Malibu Los Angeles County CA $2,100,000
- 40 94123 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $2,075,000
- 41 95014 Cupertino Santa Clara County CA $2,070,000
- 42 94087 Sunnyvale Santa Clara County CA $2,050,000
- 43 90742 Sunset Beach Orange County CA $2,000,000
- 44 94118 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,975,000
- 45 10069 New York New York NY $1,947,500
- 46 11932 Bridgehampton Suffolk County NY $1,925,000
- 47 94402 San Mateo San Mateo County CA $1,900,000
- 47 94070 San Carlos San Mateo County CA $1,900,000
- 48 90291 Venice Los Angeles County CA $1,895,000
- 48 11975 Wainscott Suffolk County NY $1,895,000
- 49 06878 Riverside Fairfield County CT $1,855,000
- 50 94041 Mountain View Santa Clara County CA $1,850,000
- 51 94040 Mountain View Santa Clara County CA $1,840,500
- 52 90212 Beverly Hills Los Angeles County CA $1,835,000
- 53 92660 Newport Beach Orange County CA $1,825,000
- 54 95129 San Jose Santa Clara County CA $1,800,000
- 54 94127 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,800,000
- 55 94528 Diablo Contra Costa County CA $1,775,000
- 56 92651 Laguna Beach Orange County CA $1,772,500
- 57 91011 La Canada Flintridge Los Angeles County CA $1,770,000
- 58 94002 Belmont San Mateo County CA $1,751,750
- 59 10580 Rye Westchester County NY $1,750,000
- 60 94114 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,725,000
- 61 95032 Los Gatos Santa Clara County CA $1,700,750
- 62 94939 Larkspur Marin County CA $1,690,000
- 63 90254 Hermosa Beach Los Angeles County CA $1,687,000
- 64 94904 Greenbrae Marin County CA $1,683,500
- 65 06870 Old Greenwich Fairfield County CT $1,665,000
- 66 94043 Mountain View Santa Clara County CA $1,650,000
- 66 90274 Palos Verdes Peninsula Los Angeles County CA $1,650,000
- 67 11568 Old Westbury Nassau County NY $1,645,000
- 68 21056 Gibson Island Anne Arundel County MD $1,643,750
- 69 92014 Del Mar San Diego County CA $1,640,000
- 70 90036 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $1,638,250
- 71 10014 New York New York NY $1,635,000
- 72 94030 Millbrae San Mateo County CA $1,634,000
- 73 94507 Alamo Contra Costa County CA $1,621,000
- 74 06830 Greenwich Fairfield County CT $1,617,000
- 75 94121 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,610,000
- 76 90048 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $1,600,000
- 76 95120 San Jose Santa Clara County CA $1,600,000
- 76 94131 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,600,000
- 76 90405 Santa Monica Los Angeles County CA $1,600,000
- 76 94117 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,600,000
- 76 11959 Quogue Suffolk County NY $1,600,000
- 77 92118 Coronado San Diego County CA $1,595,750
- 78 94061 Redwood City San Mateo County CA $1,577,500
- 79 93953 Pebble Beach Monterey County CA $1,576,250
- 80 90064 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $1,575,000
- 81 90027 Los Angeles Los Angeles County CA $1,550,000
- 82 92663 Newport Beach Orange County CA $1,548,750
- 82 94941 Mill Valley Marin County CA $1,548,750
- 83 94539 Fremont Alameda County CA $1,520,000
- 84 02493 Weston Middlesex County MA $1,515,000
- 84 94115 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,515,000
- 85 95130 San Jose Santa Clara County CA $1,510,000
- 86 91436 Encino Los Angeles County CA $1,507,500
- 87 94403 San Mateo San Mateo County CA $1,500,000
- 88 02468 Waban Middlesex County MA $1,491,000
- 89 02481 Wellesley Hills Norfolk County MA $1,490,500
- 90 94086 Sunnyvale Santa Clara County CA $1,482,250
- 91 02554 Nantucket Nantucket County MA $1,480,000
- 92 10001 New York New York NY $1,476,463
- 93 93067 Summerland Santa Barbara County CA $1,475,000
- 93 11030 Manhasset Nassau County NY $1,475,000
- 94 94110 San Francisco San Francisco County CA $1,470,000
- 95 94563 Orinda Contra Costa County CA $1,450,000
- 95 94618 Oakland Alameda County CA $1,450,000
- 96 11024 Great Neck Nassau County NY $1,442,900
- 97 06807 Cos Cob Fairfield County CT $1,442,500
- 98 94705 Berkeley Alameda County CA $1,440,000
- 99 10024 New York New York NY $1,430,000
- 100 07078 Short Hills Essex County NJ $1,426,250