Silicon Valley, NYC, Boston: These Are The 100 Most Exclusive Zip Codes In The US

With 2018 drawing to a close, Property Shark has released its annual ranking of the most expensive zip codes in the country. And in a year when tech giants led the market's ascent to record highs (as well as its stunning collapse over the past six weeks), perhaps it's fitting that Silicon Valley has once again claimed the title of most expensive region in the country (going by the number of most expensive expensive zip codes in the top 100).

Property Shark bases its rankings on the most recent closing sales prices for each zip code. Taking first place is Atherton’s 94027, located in San Matteo County, thanks to a considerable spike in its median home sales price. All told, Silicon Valley claimed 30 of the country’s priciest zip codes. Silicon Valley and New York City claimed the top spots for cities, with nine each in the top 100.

In second place after Atherton's 94027 was Sagaponack’s 11962, part of a wealthy Hamptons enclave, with a median sales price of $5.5 million. NYC claimed the No. 4 spot with zip code 10013, which covers parts of SoHo and TriBeCa. it posted a median sales price of $3.81 million. Though, notably, the neighborhood saw a 7% contraction in sales prices that left it below the $4 million threshold.

Massachusetts got six zip codes, with Boston’s 02199 stealing the spot as the 3rd most expensive zip code in the country. The state's second-highest entry came at No. 38 with 02543, located in Woods Hole, an affluent Cape Cod community, which posted a median sale price of $2,105,000. it was joined on the list by Nantucket's 02554, with a $1.48 million median.

Florida, Maryland, Nevada and Washington State each notched one zip code in the top 100. Out of these state's Miami's 33109 was the priciest, coming in at 10th most expensive zip code nationally. Washington State made its presence known with Medina’s 98039 at No. 15. The King County zip posted a $3.05 million median, up by nearly half a million dollars compared with last year. Nevada’s 89413 in Glenbrook was also on the rise year-over-year, surpassing the $2 million mark to clinch the No. 37 spot.

See the full list below (several counties tied for spots on the list):