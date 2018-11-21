Trump Fires Back At Justice Roberts In Ongoing Spat

President Trump fired back at US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts over whether or not there are "Obama judges" who "have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country."

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Trump added that US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit - which also blocked his executive order banning immigration from a list of Muslim-majority countries which he said were state sponsors of terror, was a "disgrace," and that the San Francisco-based appeals court is "making our country unsafe!" Trump asked Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee, to "Please study the numbers, they are shocking."

.....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Roberts issued a short statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday after Trump told reporters outside the White House that he would file a "major complaint" against an "Obama judge" who temporarily blocked his administration from temporarily denying asylum to a migrants gathered at the southern US border, reports MarketWatch.

Roberts said Wednesday the U.S. doesn’t have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by The Associated Press. Roberts said on the day before Thanksgiving that an “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.” -AP

On Tuesday, President Trump took a shot a tthe 9th circuit during the annual presidential turkey pardon - telling the two pardoned birds that they would spend the rest of their lives at "Gobbler's Rest" on the Virginia tech campus, adding "Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee that your pardon won’t be enjoined by the 9th Circuit. Always happens."