Trump Fires Back At Justice Roberts In Ongoing Spat

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 11/21/2018 - 16:20

President Trump fired back at US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts over whether or not there are "Obama judges" who "have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country." 

Trump added that US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit - which also blocked his executive order banning immigration from a list of Muslim-majority countries which he said were state sponsors of terror, was a "disgrace," and that the San Francisco-based appeals court is "making our country unsafe!" Trump asked Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee,  to "Please study the numbers, they are shocking."  

Roberts issued a short statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday after Trump told reporters outside the White House that he would file a "major complaint" against an "Obama judge" who temporarily blocked his administration from temporarily denying asylum to a migrants gathered at the southern US border, reports MarketWatch

Roberts said Wednesday the U.S. doesn’t have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by The Associated Press.

Roberts said on the day before Thanksgiving that an “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.” -AP

On Tuesday, President Trump took a shot a tthe 9th circuit during the annual presidential turkey pardon - telling the two pardoned birds that they would spend the rest of their lives at "Gobbler's Rest" on the Virginia tech campus, adding "Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee that your pardon won’t be enjoined by the 9th Circuit. Always happens.

