Russia To Verify Whether USA Actually Landed On The Moon

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency has vowed to verify whether or not the United States actually landed on the moon, according to the Associated Press.

Discussing a proposed Rusian mission to the moon, Dmitry Rogozin jokingly said in a Saturday video posted to Twitter:

"I answer questions of the President of Moldova: whether there were Americans on the moon... We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they've been there or not."

Отвечаю на вопросы президента Молдавии: были ли американцы на Луне, зачем у @roscosmos есть истребители и трамваи и как российская космонавтика поможет молдавскому винограду?https://t.co/IRV3HUT6Sz — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) November 24, 2018

Rogozin was responding to a question about whether NASA actually landed on the moon almost 50 years ago.

While Rogozin's comments may have been made in jest, in 2015 a former spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee called for a probe into the American moon landings.

Until Russia can "verify" the moon landing, we anticipate a lively discussin on Van Allen belt radiation and laser reflectors to ensue...