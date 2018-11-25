Crudele: Assange's Indictment Could Cause Trouble For Democrats

Authored by John Crudele,

The Justice Department is about to indict Julian Assange, the editor of WikiLeaks. That’s according to various reports.

The Democrats are cheering because surely Assange will reveal some deep secrets about Russians and the last presidential election.

In the first place, the media of the world should be coming to Assange’s defense. He was, after all, breaking news just like the press does.

But there’s something else.

Assange hinted prior to the election that the Russians weren’t the source of all the Democratic Party e-mails he published. What if the leak was from inside the Democratic Party itself?

What if Assange’s testimony, when it is forced, shows that the leaker was a disgruntled anti-Hillary Clinton Democrat who happened to be mysteriously murdered in a case that hasn’t yet been solved?

That, my friends, is one of the shockers that could hit the press and the financial markets in the months ahead.

The Democrats should be careful what they wish for when it comes to Assange...