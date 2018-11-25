San Ysidro Port Locked Down As Hundreds Of Migrants Rush US Border; Tear Gas Deployed

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 11/25/2018 - 15:15

Officials closed the largest land crossing in North America on Sunday at San Ysidro as hundreds of migrants rushed the US border in an attempt to cross into the United States. 

US Customs and Border Protection closed all north and southbound vehicle traffic, along with pedestrian crossings at the port of entry. 

Developing... 

