Amazon Under Fire For Selling Hardcore Porn In "Dad Gifts" Category

Angry UK shoppers said they were shocked to find the hard core sex movie "Dad is f***ing my girlfriend" in search result when browsing Amazon for a present for their dad. The DVD, which was sold by a third-party seller called Meerkat Wholesalers, popped up uncensored and with graphic details when shoppers typed "dad gifts" into the search bar.

According to the Sun, parents were horrified their children could see the 18-rated £16.95 DVD and other sex films on the website as they appear in search results.

After The Sun contacted Amazon about the DVD, it removed the title from its website - but other porn films are still listed online. Furthermore, if one searches for "porn film" on Amazon, explicit DVDs come up even when Amazon states it has excluded "adult items" from the results.

The sale is in clear violation of the online retail giant's terms of service: Amazon UK says that sellers are "not permitted" to sell any type of pornography on its website yet thousands of pornography items are available to buy.

The starting discovery was made by James Lock, father-of-two, who saw the porno DVD when he was looking for gift ideas for his dad. "In amongst the usual stuff like BBQ utensils, car manuals, gardening gift sets and funny T-shirts which say 'Grumpy old git', or 'No 1 dad' novelty mugs was this sex film" he said.

"I only typed in 'Dad Gifts' into the search menu. I wasn't expecting something so explicit to turn up." "My two kids go on Amazon a lot to look for toys and ideas for presents to write on their letter to Father Christmas. I hate to think what would have happened if they'd found this DVD themselves." "Amazon should be far more responsible with its listings. Anything pornographic needs to be removed immediately."

While UK residents can legally buy hardcore porn films from any shop, whether it's online or from a licensed sex shop, Amazon could be prosecuted for selling porn films following a High Court ruling in 2005, according to The Guardian.

"There are places people can go to buy this sort of filth. You wouldn't come across this kind of thing in Tesco so why is it ok to sell on Amazon?"

An Amazon spokesman told the Sun that "all sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The product in question is no longer available."

By then it was too late, and social media users lashed out at Amazon calling for greater controls on the products it sells. Writing on Facebook, Gina Morris said: "Completely gobsmacked that one of the world's biggest retailers sells porn so blatantly. Horrified it is so easy to find. How many children will be searching for gifts before Christmas and accidentally come across this DVD? The bosses of Amazon should be ashamed of themselves."

They might be, but their billions in stock options probably let them sleep easier at night.