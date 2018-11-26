"I'm Not Going To Agree That I Lied": Corsi Rejects Mueller's Plea Deal, Plans To Sue

Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi said on Monday that he is refusing to sign a plea deal offered by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Corsi, who fell under suspicion as an intermediary between Stone and WikiLeaks during the 2016 US election, said he was offered a deal to plea on one count of perjury. According to the New York Times, Mueller presented Corsi with evidence that he had lied when investigators asked him beforehand if WikiLeaks was going to publish stolen DNC emails during the campaign, while Corsi ostensibly served as the conduit.

Among other issues, investigators have been asking about an Aug. 21, 2016, Twitter message in which Mr. Stone predicted that John D. Podesta, Mrs. Clinton’s campaign chairman, would soon face his “time in the barrel.” Mr. Stone posted his message six weeks before WikiLeaks began releasing tens of thousands of Mr. Podesta’s emails, throwing the Clinton campaign on the defensive a month before the November election. -NYT

"Having reviewed my records, I am now confident that I am the source behind Stone’s tweet," Corsi wrote in an early 2017 article on Infowars.

While Corsi told the Times two weeks ago that he had told investigators the truth, the special counsel's office "has decided that his text messages and emails contradict some of his statements" concerning the WikiLeaks release, according to people familiar with those discussions.

The 72-year-old Corsi says it's BS;

"They want me to say I willfully lied. I’m not going to agree that I lied. I did not. I will not lie to save my life. I’d rather sit in prison and rot for as long as these thugs want me to," Corsi said.

"They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie," Corsi told CNN.

According to OANN Host Jack Posobic, Corsi plans to sue Mueller.

Jerome Corsi confirms he knew Wikileaks had John Podesta's emails before they were released. Claims he had no contact with Assange and figured it out on his own.

Corsi also told the Times that he expected to be indicted.

"I took that to mean they were planning to indict me” on charges of lying to federal authorities," said Corsi, after spending around 40 hours with prosecutors. "I still believe I’ve told them the truth, and to the best of my ability and the best of my recollection," he added, but "my memory of 2016 is not perfect, by any means."

Although Mr. Corsi apparently had no direct connection to the Trump campaign, he was in touch with Mr. Stone, a former campaign adviser who communicated with senior campaign officials through the election. Mr. Stone claimed during the campaign that he had a back channel to WikiLeaks, but now says he was merely bluffing to unsettle Mrs. Clinton’s team. Mr. Stone also communicated with Guccifer 2.0, the online persona used by one or more Russian intelligence operatives who hacked the Democratic systems. -NYT

On Monday President Trump raised the question of Mueller's impartiality - tweeting:

"When Mueller does his final report, will he be covering all of his conflicts of interest in a preamble, will he be recommending action on all of the crimes of many kinds from those “on the other side”(whatever happened to Podesta?), and will he be putting in statements from hundreds of people closely involved with my campaign who never met, saw or spoke to a Russian during this period? So many campaign workers, people inside from the beginning, ask me why they have not been called (they want to be). There was NO Collusion & Mueller knows it!"

