Mexico Demands Investigation Into Tear Gas Incident At Border; Trump Defends Use

Mexico's foreign ministry presented a diplomatic note to its US government counterparts on Monday demanding a "full investigation" into what it has described as the use of non-lethal weapons directed towards Mexican territory during a Sunday incident, according to Reuters, citing the statement.

Of note, Mexico does not appear to have made similar demands in 2013 when the Obama administration shot pepper balls into a crowd of around 100 rock-throwing migrants at the same border crossing.

The media doesn't appear to be interested in that comparison either.

Obama separated children at border.



Media: Silence



Obama used tear gas on a mob of migrants storming border.



Media: Silence



Trump separated children at border.



Media: Apoplectic



Trump used tear gas on mob of migrants storming border.



Media: Seizure

President Trump, meanwhile, has strongly defended the use of tear gas against a horde of Central American migrants who split off from a peaceful protest and charged towards the US border while reportedly throwing rocks - prompting the use of tear gas by US Border Protection officials.

"They were being rushed by some very tough people and they used tear gas," Trump said on Monday. "Here’s the bottom line: Nobody is coming into our country unless they come in legally."

Trump, asked if he's comfortable tear gassing migrant children at the border, responds: "They had to use, because they were being rushed by some very tough people."

Mexico pledged to enhance its security near the US border following the incident, while approximately 500 migrants will reportedly be deported after the attempted border crossing, according to Mexico's interior ministry. More than three-dozen arrested migrants were detained for disturbing the peace and other charges.