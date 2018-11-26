Trump Proposes Worldwide 'Truth' Network To Counter CNN's "Unfair, False" Reporting

Perhaps President Trump was still nursing a grudge from his visit to France earlier this month, or maybe he spent some time ruminating about his low popularity ratings among key US allies. Or maybe he's still pissed about the whole Jim Acosta thing.

Whatever the reason, the president decided to lash out at CNN on Twitter again Monday afternoon, threatening to create a rival global news network that would help counter CNN's powerful influence outside the US. While CNN's ratings in the US are notoriously low, the cable network "has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way" outside the US, where Trump said it has "very little competition."

"Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!," Trump concluded.

While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

....and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

As one reporter pointed out, Trump's tweets were published while he was speaking to a gaggle of reporters in Washington. This means that either these tweets were sent by a staffer with an eerily similar style of writing to Trump...

These tweets are posting simultaneously with Trump talking to the press as he departs the White House https://t.co/PhLXF9Enmi — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 26, 2018

...Or the president has started scheduling his tweets to maximize their potential for distraction.