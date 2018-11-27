European Lawmakers Chide Mark Zuckerberg After No-Show For Testimony

Lawmakers from nine European countries ripped Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after the company chose to send its vice president of policy solutions Richard Allen in his place.

The UK's Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport tweeted a picture of an empty chair with the caption "Where is Mark Zuckerberg?"

9 countries.

24 official representatives.

447 million people represented.



One question: where is Mark Zuckerberg? pic.twitter.com/BK3KrKvQf3 — Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (@CommonsCMS) November 27, 2018

Zuckerberg has repeatedly declined to appear in front of UK lawmakers - ducking a similar hearing in April when the company sent its chief technology officer, Mich Schroepfer. That same month the Facebook CEO appeared in front of US lawmakers to answer questions - however, thanks to a November 14 New York Times exposé, we know that Facebook lobbyists have been able to influence which topics lawmakers would avoid, thanks in part to New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, whose daughter works at Facebook.

What's more, after his robotic April appearance in front of Congress, Facebook was allowed to send it's Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg, in his place.