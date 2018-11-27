NBC News Reporter Admits Migrant Caravan Predominantly Men

After a photo of a migrant woman sprinting away from a tear gas cannister with her two young children in tow went viral over the weekend, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of their mainstream media cohort swiftly condemned the Trump Administration for yet another brutal crackdown on harmless migrant families that are only trying to escape persecution and violence by seeking asylum in the US.

Of course, their reporting almost universally ignored an attack on border patrol agents in Arizona - the first incident of violence against US law enforcement by a member of the one of the migrant caravans heading toward the southern border from Honduras and Guatemala. They also ignored the fact - highlighted by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen - that the majority of the migrants camping out in Tijuana as they await an opportunity to cross into the US are young men. But that the mainstream media ignored this is hardly surprising: After all, this fact doesn't fit with the narrative that the caravan is chiefly comprised of desperate single mothers and their children, who are simply trying to escape violence in their home countries.

But the sad reality is, as the Daily Mail reported, that many of the women and children photographed during this weekend's border skirmish were being used as human shields during clashes with federal agents. Furthermore, DHS believes there are roughly 600 convicted criminals who are traveling with the caravan.

And she said hundreds of convicted criminals including rapists and child abusers are known to be among the 'predominantly male' convoy of Central Americans who have set up camp in Tijuana, waiting to cross into California. 'It appears in some cases that the limited number of women and children in the caravan are being used by the organizers as “human shields” when they confront law enforcement,' Nielsen said in a statement posted on Facebook. President Donald Trump claimed Monday evening in Mississippi that some of the adults trying to cross the border illegally aren't related to the children who accompany them. He called them 'grabbers.' Nielsen also increased DHS's count of known convicts in the 'organized' caravan, saying: 'This is serious.' '[A]t this point we have confirmed that there are over 600 convicted criminals traveling with the caravan flow,' she said. 'This includes individuals known to law enforcement for assault, battery, drug crimes, burglary, rape, child abuse and more.'

While many reporters immediately sought to discredit that count - after all, numbers released by the Trump administration can't be trusted, right? - one NBC reported traveled to Tijuana to try and verify it for himself.

That's right. NBC reporter Gadi Schwartz revealed in a tweet on Monday that there are more than three times as many men as there are women traveling with the caravan that's currently camped out near the US border.

Men: 3676

Women: 1060

Children: 1002

Total: 5738

But that hasn't stopped Trump-hating politicians like California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom from condemning the administration for its barbarity.

These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas.



Women and children who left their lives behind -- seeking peace and asylum -- were met with violence and fear.



That’s not my America. We’re a land of refuge. Of hope. Of freedom.



Though it would seem the men in the caravan are behaving even more barbarically.