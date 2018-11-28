Another China Sex Doll Brothel Goes Tits-Up After Police Raid

The same day as a South China Morning Post exposé on Hong Kong's first sex doll brothel - asking in the headline "is it legal?" and insinuating the dolls fulfill rape fantasies, the silicone whorehouse in the city of Kwun Tong was raided by police and shut down.

Condoms are in plentiful supply, while the workers at the Kwun Tong business are ready to fulfil a customer’s every wish – although as plastic sex dolls they play a passive role in proceedings. -SCMP

According to police, the 30-year-old owner, Rex, was arrested at home following the "anti-obscene objects" operation at "This Mary," at the Hoi Luen Industrial Center late last week. Rex came into the sex trade "after stumbling upon sex dolls last year after working as a salesman" for the dolls, ranging in price from $2,300 - $3,800 USD. After buying the dolls from a dealer in mainland China, Rex set up shop - letting men far and wide masturbate with his dolls... Until SCMP showed up and threw cold water on the whole thing.

Three television sets, 18 suspected indecent objects and three memory sticks were seized. On Wednesday, a Post reporter saw the televisions being used to show pornographic films inside three private rooms in which the dolls were placed. The owner was released on bail and must report back next month. The proprietor, a Hongkonger who gave his name only as Rex, said on Saturday police approached him, offering an explanation he described as “something really nonsensical”. He did not elaborate further. -SCMP

Rex was charging customers $61.00 an hour to "try before you buy" one of three silicone sex dolls, while clients are allowed to bring a real woman to participate in their sex doll session for $110 to enjoy 90 minutes of human-on-doll-on-human action. According to This Mary, guests were provided "general supplies" free of charge, and conducted a "comprehensive cleaning service" to ensure nobody gets sloppy seconds.

The brothel featured three themed rooms; classroom, anime and home.

Police told SCMP that Rex was arrested for the public display of sex toys for sale without properly covering them, as required by the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance - not for the sex doll business. Rex says he plans to consult friends for advice, but could not say whether he will remain in business.

The closure of Hong Kong's first sex doll brothel echoes that of a September incident in Italy, when officials raided and shut down that country's first such establishment as well - citing the violation of laws against "renting out accommodation," as well as concerns that the dolls were improperly cleaned between uses.

Can't a guy just go to a strip mall establishment and masturbate with the potentially sperm-filled synthetic woman of his dreams?