Bitcoin Surges Most Since July, Back Above $4000

While it is certainly premature to say 'the bottom is in', buying pressure across cryptos has been strong in the last 24 hours - raising total market cap by over $11 billion for the biggest jump since July.

Down, but not out...

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is back above $4000...

But it's not just Bitcoin - the cryptospace is a sea of green this morning...

Source: Coin360

Notably, Litecoin has erased the weekend's carnage and the rest of the cryptospace is getting close...

In news for institutional crypto exposure, CoinTelegraph reports the world’s second largest stock exchange Nasdaq and U.S. investment firm VanEck yesterday announced a partnership to jointly launch a set of “transparent, regulated and surveilled” digital assets products. The announcement echoes yesterday’s report from Bloomberg, citing “two people familiar with the matter,” that Nasdaq would be rolling out a Bitcoin (BTC) futures contract as early as Q1 2019.

The chairman of the world’s largest stock exchange, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)’s Jeffrey Sprecher has also this week said he believes the survival of digital currencies as an asset class is “unequivocal.”

It appears - for now - that Michael Moro was right.

The CEO of cryptocurrency trading companies Genesis Trading and Genesis Capital Trading, said that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could bottom at $3,000 in an interview with CNBC Nov. 23. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Moro suggested that the leading cryptocurrency will lose another 30 percent before bottoming at $3,000. Moro said, “You really won’t find [the floor] until you kind of hit the 3K-flat level.”

Moro addressed small resistance levels, saying that he does not think the BTC price can stabilize in “the mid-3s,” also noting that the $4,000 level was tested twice in the previous days.

The crypto trader said that long-term investors are more poised to handle BTC’s slump and wait until the price rebounds, while at the same time advising not to buy the cryptocurrency at the dip: