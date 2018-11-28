US Trade Deficit Soars To Record High As Exports Tumble

The October advanced trade balance (deficit) of goods worsened to $77.2 billion ($77.0 billion expected) from $76.3 billion in September.

Imports rose 0.1% in Oct. to $217.764b from $217.554b in Sept.

Exports fell 0.6% in Oct. to $140.517b from $141.303b in Sept.

This is a new record high deficit for Trump's America...

In December 2016, the US goods trade deficit was $63.485 billion.

In October 2018, the US goods trade deficit is $77.2 billion.

A dramatic rise of almost $14 billion since Trump's election and trade war started.

Since this is an advance print, there is no color on China trade data.