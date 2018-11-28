Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Defend His Rate-Hike Rout Against Trump Tantrum

Having watched global capital markets collapse - and face a barrage of White House hatchet jobs - since his hawkish speech in October, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's every word is under a microscope today as he delivers a speech (and Q&A) at The Economic Club Of New York.

The topic of Powell’s speech is expected to be “The Federal Reserve’s Framework for Monitoring Financial Stability,” which follows the release of the Fed’s financial stability report released Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s report calls out what the Fed sees as valuations in financial markets that are “generally elevated” and show investors exhibiting a “high tolerance for risk-taking, particularly with respect to assets linked to business debt.”

The report adds that, “debt owed by businesses relative to gross domestic product (GDP) is historically high, and there are signs of deteriorating credit standards.”

But, Trump and traders alike are looking to Powell’s speech to help resolve the question of whether the Federal Reserve might pause its cycle of interest-rate hikes. But, as Goldman warns, there’s a risk that they are misinterpreting markets:

“A stronger dollar, weak gold prices, and volatile risky assets look inconsistent with the idea that investors now have more dovish perceptions of the Fed,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Strategist Zach Pandl wrote in a note published ahead of Powell’s speech in New York. “In recent weeks, even as nominal front-end rates have repriced, our multi-asset model has interpreted market signals as consistent with a more hawkish monetary policy outlook.”

Money-market pricing has shifted this month to reflect reduced expectations for where the fed funds rate will be next year. That move followed comments from senior Fed officials acknowledging risks to global growth, which some observers interpreted as laying the groundwork for policy makers to retreat from their tightening projections.

But according to Pandl, the shift in pricing actually reflects weaker growth and inflation expectations, rather than perceptions that the Federal Open Market Committee has turned more dovish. He warns that traders who are betting the market has misread the Fed may have themselves misread the market, and their trades may not pay off.

It might take more than just Fed communication to bring front-end U.S. rates back up, and bets on such an increase will likely require a rebound in global growth, oil prices or both, according to Pandl.

“Indeed, there could be further downside in front-end rates if incoming data were to disappoint, and Fed officials shifted in a more cautious direction.”

Since his speech in October, Gold is holding on to gains, long-bond yields are slightly higher and stocks have tanked...

Can (or will) Powell rescue stocks?

Live Feed (due to start at 12ET)...