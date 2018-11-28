Why Dollar Bears Shouldn't Expect Much From A Powell 'Pause' Signal

Having surged back to 2018 highs in the last few days, dollar bears are hoping for a signal from Fed chair Powell today that a pause in its interest-rate hiking cycle is looming in 2019.

However, as Bloomberg's David Finnerty warns, they shouldn’t get their hopes up, even if the Fed delivers.

All eyes will be on Chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday and minutes of the November Fed meeting Thursday for validation of the idea that a slower path for growth, plunge in oil prices and rise in financial-market volatility mean the quarterly pace of rate hikes will be due for a pause in the foreseeable future.

A pause is certainly priced in - while the Fed’s September dot plot signaled four more rate hikes through end 2019, investors have currently only discounted just over two over that period.

Given that expectation, it’s questionable how much damage official confirmation of a pause would do to the greenback.

What might be more important over the near-term is the direction of U.S. equities, which have been negatively correlated with the currency recently. Another slump on Wall Street could well spur dollar gains.