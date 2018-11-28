Why Dollar Bears Shouldn't Expect Much From A Powell 'Pause' Signal

Having surged back to 2018 highs in the last few days, dollar bears are hoping for a signal from Fed chair Powell today that a pause in its interest-rate hiking cycle is looming in 2019.

However, as Bloomberg's David Finnerty warns, they shouldn’t get their hopes up, even if the Fed delivers.

  • All eyes will be on Chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday and minutes of the November Fed meeting Thursday for validation of the idea that a slower path for growth, plunge in oil prices and rise in financial-market volatility mean the quarterly pace of rate hikes will be due for a pause in the foreseeable future.

  • A pause is certainly priced in - while the Fed’s September dot plot signaled four more rate hikes through end 2019, investors have currently only discounted just over two over that period.

  • Given that expectation, it’s questionable how much damage official confirmation of a pause would do to the greenback.

  • What might be more important over the near-term is the direction of U.S. equities, which have been negatively correlated with the currency recently. Another slump on Wall Street could well spur dollar gains.

  • The logic here is that carnage in equities -- starting in the U.S. and spreading wide -- spurs investors to the dollar as the ultimate haven because of its status as the world’s dominant reserve currency.

  • Rather than the Fed, the upcoming meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may prove the pivotal event in coming days. Any failure to get at least a cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade war could see equity turmoil surging anew -- in turn spurring haven demand for the dollar

  • Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index is hovering ominously close to this year’s high. Don’t be surprised if its rally continues before year-end if equities can’t stabilize.

