Why Dollar Bears Shouldn't Expect Much From A Powell 'Pause' Signal

Having surged back to 2018 highs in the last few days, dollar bears are hoping for a signal from Fed chair Powell today that a pause in its interest-rate hiking cycle is looming in 2019.
However, as Bloomberg's David Finnerty warns, they shouldn’t get their hopes up, even if the Fed delivers.
All eyes will be on Chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday and minutes of the November Fed meeting Thursday for validation of the idea that a slower path for growth, plunge in oil prices and rise in financial-market volatility mean the quarterly pace of rate hikes will be due for a pause in the foreseeable future.
A pause is certainly priced in - while the Fed’s September dot plot signaled four more rate hikes through end 2019, investors have currently only discounted just over two over that period.
Given that expectation, it’s questionable how much damage official confirmation of a pause would do to the greenback.
What might be more important over the near-term is the direction of U.S. equities, which have been negatively correlated with the currency recently. Another slump on Wall Street could well spur dollar gains.
The logic here is that carnage in equities -- starting in the U.S. and spreading wide -- spurs investors to the dollar as the ultimate haven because of its status as the world’s dominant reserve currency.
Rather than the Fed, the upcoming meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may prove the pivotal event in coming days. Any failure to get at least a cease-fire in the U.S.-China trade war could see equity turmoil surging anew -- in turn spurring haven demand for the dollar
Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index is hovering ominously close to this year’s high. Don’t be surprised if its rally continues before year-end if equities can’t stabilize.