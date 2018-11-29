California Democratic Party Chairman Resigns Over Accusations Of Sexual Harassment

After they allowed Harvey Weinstein to donate millions of dollars to political campaigns and host dozens of gala black-tie fundraisers in support of their candidates, it appears the California State Democratic Party is finally learning to take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

Three days after taking a "leave of absence" from running the state Democratic Party - and just a few hours after Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom called on him to quit - California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman resigned Thursday afternoon.

Rumors that multiple victims were preparing to come forward to accuse Bauman of sexual harassment and sexual assault began circulating on social media Friday night, prompting Daraka Larimore-Hall, the state party's second-vice chair, to file paperwork on Saturday to initiate the process to have Bauman removed. In a letter sent to the party that was reported by the Sacramento Bee, Larimore-Hall alleged that he had learned of the incidents after speaking with two of the victims and a witness who accused Bauman of intimidation.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times published a report detailing the allegations against Beuman from 10 party staffers and political activists, who accused Bauman of transgressions ranging from making crude sexual comments to engaging in unwanted touching or physical intimidation.

Following Newsom's calls for Bauman to resign, a party spokesman said sexual harassment would not be tolerated.

"Sexual harassment shouldn’t be tolerated - no person or party, no matter how powerful, is above accountability," Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement.

Bauman said in a statement on Thursday that he recognized that "it was in everyone's best interest" for him to resign.

"I have made the realization that in order for those to whom I may have caused pain and who need to heal, for my own health, and in the best interest of the Party that I love and to which I have dedicated myself for more than 25 years, it is in everyone’s best interest for me to resign my position as chair of the California Democratic Party," Bauman said.

