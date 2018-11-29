Comey Fights Subpoena From House GOP; Asks Judge To Toss

Former FBI Director James Comey has challenged a subpoena from House Republicans demanding he appear for a closed-door testimony in federal court.

According to court records, Comey filed a motion to quash - following through on his vow to fight the order unless his testimony was in a public forum - where lawmakers would be significantly restricted as to the scope of questions they might ask.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans," Comey tweeted on Thanksgiving day. "I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see."

Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see. — James Comey (@Comey) November 22, 2018

>@comey, who leaked official memos to his friend to give to NYT in order to spark the special counsel's probe, says he doesn't want to testify to Congress behind closed doors because of the threat of leaks. https://t.co/AdyE1GYzMD @dailycaller — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 29, 2018

Comey rejected an October request by the House Judiciary Committee to appear at a closed hearing to testify in the GOP probe into allegations of political bias at the FBI and DOJ, according to Politico.

"Mr. Comey respectfully declines your request for a private interview," said Comey's attorney, David Kelly, in a response to the request.

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) didn't appreciate Comey's response.

"We have invited Mr. Comey to come in for a transcribed interview and we are prepared to issue a subpoena to compel his appearance," said a committee aide.