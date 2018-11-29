Comey Fights Subpoena From House GOP; Asks Judge To Toss

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 11/29/2018 - 17:35

Former FBI Director James Comey has challenged a subpoena from House Republicans demanding he appear for a closed-door testimony in federal court. 

According to court records, Comey filed a motion to quash - following through on his vow to fight the order unless his testimony was in a public forum - where lawmakers would be significantly restricted as to the scope of questions they might ask. 

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans," Comey tweeted on Thanksgiving day. "I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see."

Comey rejected an October request by the House Judiciary Committee to appear at a closed hearing to testify in the GOP probe into allegations of political bias at the FBI and DOJ, according to Politico.  

"Mr. Comey respectfully declines your request for a private interview," said Comey's attorney, David Kelly, in a response to the request. 

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) didn't appreciate Comey's response. 

"We have invited Mr. Comey to come in for a transcribed interview and we are prepared to issue a subpoena to compel his appearance," said a committee aide. 

