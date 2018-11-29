Trump's 757 Jet Clipped In Accident At LaGuardia Airport

The Trump Organization confirmed Wednesday afternoon that President Trump's private Boeing 757, used during his campaign, was involved in an incident at LaGuardia airport after a corporate jet clipped its wing. A Bombardier Global Express, with three crew on board, was maneuvering into a parking spot when it clipped the wing of Trump's plane around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a source familiar with the incident told The Associated Press.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates LaGuardia Airport, said there were no injuries nor airport delays due to the incident. The agency would not specify the planes involved.

While the damage to the planes was not clear from the agency, the aviation tracking website FlightAware said the Bombardier immediately flew to Hartford, Connecticut, where the Bombardier Hartford Service Center is located. Trump's plane, for obvious reasons, is blocked from aviation tracking websites.

Trump purchased the Boeing 757, a retrofitted commercial airliner, in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft’s Paul Allen, Travel Plus Leisure reported. During his run for president, he called the plane "Trump Force One."

Trump used the jet as a symbol of wealth, power and convenience during his presidential campaign, wowing the middle class of his wealth status during airport hanger rallies.

In a 2011 video, produced by the Trump Organization, the Apprentice's Amanda Miller gave an exclusive tour of the plane.

Miller shows the lavish amenities including a kitchen, first class sleeper area, a private bedroom for Trump, dining area, gold silk wall coverings, a lounge, home theater system, and a master bath with gold-plated bathroom.

Lately, the 757 has turned into a LaGuardia landmark, as air passengers who fly in/out of the airport generally see the massive plane parked outside the hangers. Some fliers even take pictures and post them on social media.

“Look what the cat dragged in.” (My son, texting from the tarmac at La Guardia as a Trump jet pulls up alongside.) pic.twitter.com/VOBb2BrHvJ — bhanu kapil (@Thisbhanu) July 19, 2018

So I see this while on my layover at La Guardia. Very nice @RealDonad_Trump hopefully you won’t need it for another 6 yrs! #MAGA #Trump pic.twitter.com/oii1h18JYh — AntlerOutlaw™ (@AntlerOutlaw) September 11, 2018