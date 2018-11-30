Chicago PMI Explodes Near Record High

Amid sliding national PMIs, plunging home and auto sales data, collapsing oil prices, and disappointing headlines everywhere, the purchasing manager of Chicago are ebullient...

Just as the 'soft' survey data was starting to catch down to the reality of hard economic data, Chicago PMI explodes from 58.4 to 66.4 in October...

This is well above the forecast range (50.3 - 60) from 28 economists surveyed:

The number of components rising vs last month was five.

Business barometer rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Prices paid rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

New orders rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Inventories rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Production rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Order backlogs rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

We await November's crash back to reality.