Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Anchorage; Tsunami Warning Issued

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning, prompting people living in the city to run out of their offices and hide under their desks until the tremor had passed. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was located roughly 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, according to the Associated Press.

A reporter in Anchorage witnessed cracks in a 2-storey building after the quake, which was followed by a smaller magnitude 5.7 aftershock that sent people running back out into the streets. It was unclear whether there were any injuries.

Alyeska Pipeline Service said it is checking on its Alaska pipeline after the quake. A company spokeswoman said the company currently isn't aware of any problems, according to Bloomberg. The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution.

USGS issued a tsunami warning shortly after the quake, warning people to evacuate coastal areas of the Cook Inlet and Southern Kenai Peninsula.

One local news station posted a photo of the quake's aftermath.

One Twitter user offered a glimpse into what houses across Anchorage must look like right now:

I’m guessing that houses all across Anchorage have rooms that look like this or much worse right now. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mzq8dX85NG — Dermot Cole (@DermotMCole) November 30, 2018

Harrowing videos showing students taking shelter under their desks and other terrifying scenes quickly surfaced on social media: