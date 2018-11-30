Mish Blasts Hypocrite May: Chastises British Parliament While In Bed With EU

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Theresa May chastised the UK parliament to "listen to constituents." She should do just that, herself.

The Prime Minister said in her recent statement to Parliament that MPs in the House of Commons had a “duty to listen to their constituents before taking a decision in the national interest”.

What an excellent idea!

With that, let's turn our attention to New Polling Shows the Public Kicking Back Against Theresa May’s Brexit Deal.

The first question asked: “Whether or not you agree that the only options open to the UK now are Theresa May’s deal, no deal or no Brexit, out of those options only, which would you prefer as the outcome for Britain’s negotiations with the EU?” The responses were 25% for Theresa May’s deal; 32% for No Deal 32%, and 41% for No Brexit with the UK staying in the EU, with 3% Don’t Knows.

<When next asked to choose between Theresa May’s Deal or No Deal – and No Brexit– the responses hardened, delivering 57% for Leaving deal or no deal and 41% for No Brexit, with again 3% Don’t Knows.

Bottom Line

Only 41% favored staying in the EU.

Only 25% favored Theresa May's plan.

Only 32% favored hard Brexit.

Clearly, those polled do not want to stay in the EU. But they also do not like May's plan.

Some Labour and some Tory MPs want a Norway or Canada option but the poll did not allow that.

Why? May ruled it out.

Binary Options

The Guardian reports Theresa May rules out Norway-style Brexit compromise with Labour.

Theresa May has ruled out any plan B involving a Norway-style compromise deal with the Labour party in order to deliver a parliamentary consensus on Brexit, saying the opposition party’s refusal to accept the backstop arrangement put the UK on a course for no deal. Influential backbenchers, including former Tory minister Nick Boles and Labour’s Stephen Kinnock, have been developing a compromise proposal based on membership of the European Economic Area plus a negotiated customs union, believing it is the only version of Brexit that could attract enough Labour and Tory votes to deliver a parliamentary majority. Some cabinet ministers are understood to be attracted to the plans as an alternative if May’s negotiated deal fails to pass the House of Commons.

In Bed with the EU

Meanwhile it is clear May has been in bed, politically speaking, with the EU. They both press for the same binary option. "No changes" to the deal.

Hypocrite of First Magnitude

May accuses Labour of doing anything to force another election.

Meanwhile, she is willing to screw her own constituents while hopping in bed with Michel Barnier and the EU to not have one.

Is there a practical difference?

Rotten Kettle of Fish

May tells the House of Commons they have a “duty to listen to their constituents before taking a decision in the national interest”.

This deal is such a rotten kettle of fish that even the public sees clearly sees it.

What an amazing hypocrite.