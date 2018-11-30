Trump And Putin Will NOT Hold "Brief Impromptu Meeting" At G-20

Update : It appears Adam Shiff didn't like it - The White House has just confirmed that Presidents Trump and Putin will NOT have a "scheduled pull aside" meeting at the G-20 meetings.

* * *

As we detailed earlier, Adam Schiff isn't going to like this.

One day after President Trump said he wouldn't be meeting with his Russian counterpart because of Russia's refusals to return three Ukrainian ships and release two dozen sailors captured during Sunday's confrontation near the Kerch Strait, the Kremlin is claiming that Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet for a brief "impromptu" meeting during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, according to CNBC.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin will have a "brief impromptu meeting" with President Trump, just as he expects to meet with other leaders at the G-20 summit.

Russia said Thursday that it regretted Trump's decision, but that it was still "ready for contact," while also warning that by not meeting with Putin, Trump risked "indefinitely" postponing important talks about issues that affect both countries.

Assuming Putin does meet with both Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, it would mean that the three most influential figures for global oil markets will have had a chance to talk during the summit.