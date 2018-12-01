Putin Confirms No New Oil Production Cuts; Hopes For US, UK Detente

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Trump, pummeled Poroshenko, and poured cold water on oil market bulls' hopes in a statement following the G-20 meetings.

Putin began by confirming what White House Press Secretary Sanders noted earlier - he and Trump had spoken broefly on the sidelines of the G-20 and discussed the Ukraine incident. Putin added that "Trump is not afraid of [him]" and expressed "pity that he could not have a full format meeting with President Trump" pointing out that "Russian needs to maintain dialog with US," and "hopes to meet [Trump] when US is ready."

Putin also mentioned Russia's relationship with the United Kingdom, noting that "UK is an important partner for Russia" adding that he "hopes to overcome differences, to normalize relations with UK in the near future."

But perhaps the most important aspect of Putin's comments - related to markets - was his statement on crude production cuts.

Russian news service RIA noted earlier that Putin and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) discussed oil, haven’t taken concrete decisions yet, including production cuts, Kremlin’s foreign police aide Yuri Ushakov said.

And Putin just confirmed that there are no additional cuts over and above the OPEC+ Vienna Accord levels currently in place:

*PUTIN SAYS THEY AGREED TO EXTEND OPEC+ AGREEMENT

*PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA, SAUDI AGREES TO CONTINUE AGREEMENT

*PUTIN: EXACT VOLUME TO BE AGREED W SAUDI ARABIA BASED ON MARKET

Confirming Lavrov's comments earlier in the week that there was no need for additional deals or cuts. The two producers will monitor market to adjust policy accordingly.

Finally Putin raised the topic of the Kerch Strait crisis, explaining that "Poroshenko was dividing Ukraine through the use of mertial law," adding that it "was much too early to talk about the release/swap of Ukraine sailors."