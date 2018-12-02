Comey Strikes Deal For Congressional Testimony After Being Slapped With Subpoena

Fired FBI director James Comey tweeted on Sunday that he has reached a deal with GOP lawmakers regarding his upcoming testimony before congress regarding allegations of political bias at the FBI and DOJ.

Comey had previously rejected an October request by the House Judiciary Committee to appear at a closed door hearing - stating instead that he would only testify in public. After a Thanksgiving subpoena, the former FBI director vowed to "resist" unless the testimony was in an open setting - tweeting that he had "seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion," in reference to the Judiciary Committee - and filed a motion to quash the subpoena.

On Sunday, it appeared that an acceptable arrangement had been reached, as Comey tweeted: "Grateful for a fair hearing from judge. Hard to protect my rights without being in contempt, which I don’t believe in. So will sit in the dark, but Republicans agree I’m free to talk when done and transcript released in 24 hours. This is the closest I can get to public testimony."

Grateful for a fair hearing from judge. Hard to protect my rights without being in contempt, which I don’t believe in. So will sit in the dark, but Republicans agree I’m free to talk when done and transcript released in 24 hours. This is the closest I can get to public testimony. — James Comey (@Comey) December 2, 2018

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) made the offer last week, tweeting: "I have just offered to Director Comey that the Committees will publicly release the transcript of his testimony following the interview for our investigation. This ensures both transparency and access for the American people to all the facts."

Mr. Comey should agree to these terms and see that we have the same purpose, which is to find the truth and seek transparency. In order to do so, he must appear before the Committees and answer our questions. — Bob Goodlatte (@RepGoodlatte) November 28, 2018

We look forward to reading all about [redacted].