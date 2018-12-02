Man Suffering "Psychotic Crisis" Pleads Guilty To Trump Assassination Attempt Involving Forklift

A North Dakota man pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to stealing a forklift as part of a plan to "flip" President Trump's limo and "kill the president," according to US Assistant State's Attorney Brandi Sasse Russell.

"The intent was to basically try to get to the limo, flip the limo and get to the president and he wanted to kill the president" on the day Trump was to speak at the Andeavor Mandan Refinery about tax reform, said Sasse Russell according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, was charged in federal court with one count of attempting to enter or remain in a restricted building and on grounds while using a dangerous weapon, as well one count of attempting to damage government property. -Grand Forks Herald

Just before Trump's 2 p.m. arrival on September 6, 2017, Leingang stole a forklift in the city of Mandan and entered the motorcade route, according to Sasse Russell. After the forklift became stuck in a gated area, Leingang fled but was later arrested by Mandan police, where he would later admit his plan to local detectives and a member of the United States Secret Service.

"He was suffering a serious psychiatric crisis during this incident," said Leingang's public defender, Michelle Monteiro, during his court hearing.

Leingang told U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland on Friday that he is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder, and he has been on and off medications since he was 12 years old. -Grand Forks Herald

Earlier in the day, Leingang set two fires at the state parole and probation office, as well as the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark maintenance shop. He pleaded guilty to setting the fires and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. He was also sentenced to five years for stealing the forklift, and another five years for an unrelated burglary that he pleaded guilty to. His estimated release from state prison is 2038, while a federal sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.

He is currently seeing a psychiatrist and therapist in prison and is reportedly doing well now according to his attorney.