Bloomberg has obtained a new report that reveals the truth about money and relationships in the upper echelon of society.

When searching for a significant other, 56% of rich Americans want someone with wealth, versus 44% who want to be “head over heels” in love, according to 1,000 respondents surveyed by Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Edge.

“There’s a level of realism” for couples who face economic uncertainty and a lack of financial planning, said Aron Levine, head of consumer banking and Merrill Edge, which offers online investing. “How do you keep the love of your life if you can’t pay for a vacation?” he told Bloomberg.

The survey showed respondents heavily scrutinized the finances of potential partners, as many did not actively discuss their financial situation including addressing debt loads, salary, investments and spending habits with significant others.

Additional findings in the report include:

Affluent Americans are willing to put aside an average of $18,000 a year on saving and investing, more than they want to spend on rent or mortgage payments, their children’s education or travel.

The majority of respondents has no monetary goal in mind for milestones such as getting married or having a baby.

Almost three-quarters of respondents expect to get their investment guidance primarily through digital channels within five years.

Bloomberg notes the survey was conducted from Sept. 27 to Oct. 13, were mainly millennials (18 to 40 years old) with investable assets of $50,000 to $250,000, or investable assets of $20,000 to $50,000 and an annual income of at least $50,000. For those older than 40, respondents had investable assets of $50,000 to $250,000.

For the 44 million Americans (mostly millennials) that have student loan debt and face a future of economic uncertainties, it seems that the longstanding institution of marriage could become a thing of the past, all because money talks -- especially in relationships.