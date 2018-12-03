CNN's Jeff Zucker May Challenge Trump In 2020

CNN President Jeff Zucker says he is "very interested in politics" and may consider running for President, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Zucker made the admission to former Obama administration official David Axelrod on his podcast, "The Axe Files," after be was asked where he thought he would be in five years.

"With regard to be where I'll be in five years … I don’t know for sure where I’ll be but here’s the two things I do know: if the Miami Dolphins call, that’s where I’ll be," Zucker said, adding "And number two, I still harbor somewhere in my gut that I’m still very interested in politics."

"You turned down an opportunity to work for Al Gore in 2000," Axelrod said back. "You've talked in the past about potentially running for office."

"So, I’m still interested in that, and it’s something I would consider," said Zucker.

"Interesting" replied Axelrod - who told the CNN boss to give him a call if he's doing it.

Zucker has a unique perspective on politics because of his past relationship with President Donald Trump. Zucker signed him for "The Apprentice" while he was at NBC, which helped turn the billionaire into even more of a household name. Since Trump took office, he and CNN have consistently been at odds with one another. CNN sued Trump and several of his aides last month to restore White House correspondent Jim Acosta's press pass. -Free Beacon

Trump has repeatedly blasted CNN over bias and "fake news," and called for Zucker's ouster in August.